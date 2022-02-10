Happsy Simplifies the Organic Mattress Buying Process

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopping for the mattress you will sleep on for one-third of your life can be overwhelming and confusing at times. This is especially the case when you start to pay attention to the questionable chemicals and materials that are commonly used in typical mattresses. But with the proper criteria, finding your happy mattress match is not difficult.

A healthier and more environmentally friendly mattress should have two certifications: (i) GOTS Certified Organic and (ii) MADE SAFE certified non-toxic. Each of these certifications should cover the entire mattress, and not just parts of the mattress. For example, brands can claim they are "organic" or "natural" or "eco-friendly", etc., but these claims may not amount to much. On the other hand, the GOTS and MADE SAFE certifications, when earned for the entire mattress, provide documented evidence that the entire product meets high standards.

"There are many other certifications, and some brands even invent their own, but these two independent certifications are the gold standard," said Dale Luckwitz, Brand Manager at Happsy, adding, "at Happsy, we only make certified organic mattresses, and they are all GOTS and MADE SAFE certified."

But Happsy goes much further. "With Happsy, our customers are getting more than a mattress. They are accessing our 'comfort inspired by nature' design, which provides excellent comfort for nearly every body type at a more affordable price," comments Luckwitz.

Happsy encourages people to consider the following when choosing a new mattress:

First, establish priorities. If the goal is to take a step towards a healthier-living lifestyle, a U.S. hand-crafted certified organic mattress is the best bet. Happsy uses natural materials like certified organic cotton, latex, and wool offering a solution for everyone looking for healthier options instead of those provided by conventional mattress brands, which typically contain harsh chemicals, foams, flame retardants, and glues/adhesives.

Secondly, to enjoy a higher-quality and comfortable bed, Happsy's unique hybrid design provides excellent comfort for almost every body type, assuring a restful nights' sleep and a rejuvenated feeling when waking up. Combining the highest quality of organic approved latex with a pocket spring system ensures optimal support while sleeping. Additionally, Happsy's lightweight, breathable materials create a cooler sleep environment.

Finally, Happsy is also a good choice for the environment, being that it's a100% Climate Neutral Certified company and a member of The Conservation Alliance, a coalition of more than 250 like-minded businesses that pool resources to fund and advocate for the protection of North America's wild places.

Happsy is a sustainable brand that simplifies the organic mattress buying process offering free shipping, and a 120-night free trial with free returns.

About Happsy:

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, all Happsy mattresses, toppers and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and nontoxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE. Produced in the U.S. using the highest quality domestic and imported materials approved by GOTS and MADE SAFE without ever using polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMO's, adhesives, flame retardant or other toxic or questionable chemicals. In addition, all Happsy mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free Validated, and all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC Preferred by Nature Rainforest Alliance certified. Happsy is also a member and supporter of One Percent for the Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network and is a Climate Neutral Certified company. Learn more at Happsy.com.

