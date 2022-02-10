Nova Bus announces its largest order of electric buses in the U.S. by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County in Houston

PLATTSBURGH, NY, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its largest electric bus contract to date. It has been awarded a contract for 20 LFSe+ in addition to 20 options, for a total of 40 electric buses, by the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO), as part of a sustainability initiative. The METRO Board authorized the immediate purchase of 20 of those electric buses and this order will be their first electric bus purchase on a total fleet of 1,300.

The buses are expected to be in operation by the fourth quarter of 2022, and they will initially have routes that serve communities more affected by carbon emissions and ones that have been chosen by Houston Complete Communities.

With an electric drive motor coupled with BAE Systems' next-generation power electronics focused on efficiency, these electric buses provide reduced maintenance costs and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Nova Bus continues to invest in new technologies to provide the value and flexibility its customers and transit operators demand. The LFSe+ is the perfect pairing of Nova Bus' proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies.

"This is great news for New York and a big step forward for sustainable transportation," said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. "The purchase of forty of Nova Bus' LFSe+ zero-emission, long-range, electric buses, destined for Texas, and built in Plattsburgh, NY is a culmination of years of innovative design and great planning. Nova Bus' electric bus production is a critical pillar of the North Country's economy and is creating a greener future for transportation."

"Nova Bus creates good-paying manufacturing jobs in the North Country and is an integral part of our regional economy," stated Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. "This newly awarded transit contract is a testament to the skilled employees and hardworking operation at Nova Bus. I will continue to strongly advocate for job creation and North Country manufacturing in Congress."

"Extraordinary news for Nova Bus to start the new year. We are thrilled to be working with METRO in their mission to have 100% zero-emission only bus procurement by 2030 in Houston. This LFSe+ contract is our most important so far in the U.S., and we are proud to continue our significant contribution in electrification of transportation in North America by introducing these zero-emission buses in Houston," said Martin Larose, President of Nova Bus.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric and hybrid buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group.

For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com .

