New Research to Support Restoration of Jim Thorpe as the Sole Gold Medalist for His Victories in the 1912 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Path Strong is proud to present a case study to support the petition to reinstate Jim Thorpe as the sole gold medalist for the pentathlon and decathlon he decisively won in the 1912 Olympics. Robert W. Wheeler and Dr. Florence Ridlon, the authors and honorary board members of Bright Path Strong, affirmed that "We are honored to have the opportunity The Doug Williams Center has given us to provide a distinguished forum through which we can discuss the underlying illegality and racism behind the decision to strip Jim Thorpe of his awards and honors."

"The startling injustices we observe throughout Jim Thorpe's career are a small glimpse into the numerous wrongs against the Native American community that must be rectified," explained Brandon A. Logan, Executive Director of The Doug Williams Center. "We are committed to telling his story and hopeful that this research will open the door for more solutions."

Thorpe's legacy continues with an active grassroots petition campaign , feature motion picture, and ongoing work with Ms. Anita DeFrantz, the first woman and first African American, to serve as a representative from the IOC to the United States. Mr. Logan added "Jim Thorpe deserves to be a household name, highly regarded in every place that American sports legends are mentioned."

Abraham Taylor, Bright Path Strong co-founder and one of the forthcoming film's producers, said: "Jim Thorpe's unrivaled athletic achievements are well known throughout the world, but what truly defines his greatness is something not widely known—what he overcame to accomplish what he did. The team behind the film, which will tell this remarkable story, is proud to contribute to Mr. Wheeler's and Dr. Ridlon's near half-century effort to right this historic injustice."

Nedra Darling, Prairie Band Potawatomi, co-founder of Bright Path Strong and one of the film's producers speaks to the importance of recognizing Thorpe's accomplishments: "Correcting Jim Thorpe's achievements in the official records would not end the systemic prejudices that pervade our institutions, but it would send a powerful message of hope and liberation to Indigenous communities in the United States and around the world, whose past and present should no longer be invisibilized."

Download and Read The Restoration of Jim Thorpe's Sole Championships

and the Healing of Indigenous Soul Wounds

