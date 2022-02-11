SNBR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Sleep Number Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Sleep Number between February 18, 2021 and July 20, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 14, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Sleep Number Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (b) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (c) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number's production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number's ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for the Company's products; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars' worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting the Company's financial results.

