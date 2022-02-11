UPDATE: NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health and Residential Healthcare Group Form Joint Venture to Offer Home Health and Hospice Care Agreement will make leading, innovative home health and hospice care available to 4.2 million residents in Northern Illinois

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and Residential Healthcare Group, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, have reached an agreement to offer a new standard for home health and hospice care to residents across the greater Chicago area, including eight counties.

Residential has managed home health and hospice services for Edward-Elmhurst Health for over 10 years. Residential will expand its operations to include NorthShore Home Health and Hospice and Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH) Home Health under the new joint venture agreement.

"Adding the home health and hospice business of NorthShore and NCH to Residential Healthcare Group builds upon our 10-year partnership with Edward-Elmhurst Health and Duly Health, and it provides an extraordinary opportunity to elevate both the continuum of home health and hospice care and the quality of care for our patients," said David Curtis, CEO of Home Health at Residential Healthcare Group. "With our shared vision of advancing and enhancing home health and hospice in Northern Illinois, this partnership will bring greater consistency in care for residents while allowing us to focus on accelerating clinical innovation and re-imagining patient experiences for the best possible outcomes."

The joint venture will establish one of the largest home health and hospice offerings in Northern Illinois, bringing together hundreds of dedicated in-home clinical care providers and serving an area with 4.2 million residents. Residential and NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health intend to maintain existing clinician groups and collaborate with physicians and nurses to ensure operational alignment, while supporting caregivers with industry-leading technology and equipment.



"Residential's mission to provide outcome-driven care in settings that are familiar and comfortable for patients aligns with our organization's focus on providing expert and community-connected care," said J.P. Gallagher, President and CEO of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health. "We look forward to contributing to a network of dedicated professionals serving our community."

Residential and NorthShore expect to close the transaction at the end of February 2022.

About Residential Healthcare Group

Residential Healthcare Group is a leading provider of home health, palliative and hospice services. Residential is one of the fastest growing home health networks with 2,500 dedicated care professionals serving nearly 12,000 patients on census in communities across Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.



For more information, visit ResidentialHealthcareGroup.com .



About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG has been designing business and technology solutions to drive better care, outcomes and productivity for more than 20 years. GHG companies include Residential Healthcare Group, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home – Home Health and Hospice, and Mary Free Bed at Home.



For more information, visit GrahamHealthcareGroup.com .

About NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system committed to providing access to quality, vibrant, community-connected care, serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 25,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians aim to deliver transformative patient experiences and expert care close to home across more than 300 ambulatory locations and eight acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights) Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) – all recognized as Magnet hospitals for nursing excellence. Located in Naperville, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health provides for the mental health needs of area residents.

For more information, visit NorthShore.org , SwedishCovenant.org , NCH.org and EEHealth.org .

Media Contacts:

Residential

Eric Welsh

Chief Marketing Officer

welshe@grahamhealth.com

248-283-8873

NorthShore

Jim Anthony, Senior Director, Public Relations

janthony@northshore.org

847-570-6132

View original content:

SOURCE Graham Healthcare Group