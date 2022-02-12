Nandu Kuppuswamy, Senior Finance Executive joins as 3Lines Partner

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nandu Kuppuswamy, CFA, the former Head of Investor Relations at Sandstone Capital, >$1B AUM hedge fund, has joined 3Lines as a partner and Chief Operating Officer. Nandu has over 20 years of experience leading strategic initiatives across finance, investment management and investor relations. He has led fundraising and investor relations at various alternative investment managers including Kotak Mahindra (a multi-billion multi-asset manager), and Zodius Capital (a Venture/PE fund).

He credits his experience as an LP allocating capital to managers on behalf of the $3.2 Billion endowment at University of Richmond (Spider Management Company) for his investor-centric approach and for allowing him to observe IR and fundraising practices at 100s of managers and learn the best practices for him to build on. He started his career at CapitalOne where he held several positions, including risk management for an $8 Billion amortizing portfolio.

Nandu has been both an asset allocator and a fundraiser. He has raised funds from Institutional Investors including Endowments, Foundations, Family Offices, Pension Funds, FoFs, and select HNIs. He is co-authoring a book on Marketing Alternative Investments to be published by McGraw Hill in the second half of 2022. Nandu advises well-known PE and hedge fund managers on investor relations, operations, due diligence and investment research. He has an M.B.A. from the IIM – Ahmedabad and a B. Tech. from the IIT – Madras. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Stamford.

"Nandu's relationships with many growth focused investors in capital markets will help us in infusing new capital into existing high growth companies and also in generating non-linear wealth for our investors through our $100M Orbit Fund,'' said Krishna Kunapuli, Founder of 3Lines Venture Capital. "Nandu's deep financial experience is complementary to 3Lines leadership team of very highly experienced business leaders and fund managers.", added Kunapuli.

"I am thrilled to be part of the exemplary team at 3Lines,'' said Mr. Kuppuswamy. "The track record of spotting technology trends early, a 90%+ proprietary deal flow, and the investment discipline to build a portfolio diversified across a range of technologies, industries and markets are hallmarks of an excellent manager. The results speak for themselves with a 600% revenue growth in the portfolio and one 4x gross exit within 2.5 years," he added. "3Lines is at an inflection point to establish itself as a leader and I look forward to strengthening and scaling operations to build a platform that meets the exacting demands of both family offices and institutional investors."

3Lines ( https://3lines.vc ) is a Denver-based VC firm operating in the US & India. Since its inception in 2016, 3Lines has built a portfolio of more than twenty early-stage, disruptive software technology startups with two exits through acquisitions by publicly traded US software companies. 3Lines General Partners have strong technical backgrounds from prestigious engineering universities in India and North America with over 150 years of executive operating experience in Fortune-500 technology companies.

