CSOB Partners with Diebold Nixdorf to Achieve its Vision of Tellerless Branches

PRAGUE and HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) announced today that CSOB, one of the leading financial services groups in the Czech Republic, has increased both ATM uptime and cash availability to nearly 100% and decreased costs since using DN AllConnectSM Managed Services to run its entire fleet of 1,025 self-service devices. Diebold Nixdorf is responsible for all operations, including availability, compliance, security, cash and transaction management while continuously enhancing the end-user experience.

Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series ATMs installed at a CSOB branch. (PRNewswire)

The partnership between CSOB and Diebold Nixdorf began in 2001 and has grown and evolved over the past 20 years. With more than 4.2 million clients, CSOB leads the digital transformation in the banking sector across Europe. CSOB's fleet is comprised entirely of Diebold Nixdorf devices, of which nearly 200 are already DN Series™ with cash recycling technology to optimize cash handling and reduce costs. As the remaining ATMs are life-cycled, they will be replaced with additional DN Series models with cash recycling.

Martin Eyberger, head of operations and development at CSOB, said: "DN Series technology helps us fulfill our objective of shifting all cash transactions from the teller to the self-service area. The increased reliability of the fleet allows employees to focus on advising clients by moving transactions to the ATM. The device's low energy consumption reflects our commitment to sustainability by reducing its environmental impact thanks to fewer on-site technician repairs, cash recycling and fewer cash-in-transit visits."

ATM uptime and availability have become critical for the bank as many locations move to tellerless branches. Since outsourcing its entire self-service channel management to Diebold Nixdorf, ATM uptime is at 99.8%, cash availability has increased to 99.98% and the number of cash-in-transit visits per cashpoint has reduced by 17%.

Radek Hajek, executive director of Retail Distribution, at CSOB said: "Using Diebold Nixdorf's managed services have allowed us to streamline our in-house operations and give back time to our employees, which they can use to focus on supporting our customers and driving revenue. We have also achieved significant cost savings and consistently experience above-average cash availability."

Technical availability is powered by the company's maintenance services, monitoring and event management, and integrated service desk. DN AllConnectSM Data Engine is connected with all CSOB ATMs, and technical data is continuously aggregated and analyzed using the latest developments in cloud computing and machine learning, enabling Diebold Nixdorf to generate personalized, actionable insights for each device. This helps decrease the number of incidents and resolution time and significantly improve ATM availability.

Roselyne Jauffret, vice president of Banking, Southern Europe and Africa, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Diebold Nixdorf's managed services have enabled CSOB to minimize investments in expensive management tools and related upkeep costs. As a result, CSOB seamlessly expanded the footprint of their self-service channel, increased the quality of service to consumers and benefitted from reduced total cost of ownership."

About CSOB

The ČSOB Group is a leading player on the Czech banking market. Our motto "Digital with a Human Touch" best expresses the ongoing investments into innovation and digitisation, which make it easier and more efficient to serve our clients online as well as at branches. Our services are available 24/7. We build on a unique bancassurance model that offers everything under one roof to address your financial needs – from banking services under the ČSOB and Poštovní spořitelna brands, insurance from ČSOB Pojišťovna, ČSOB Penzijní společnost, ČSOB Leasing, ČSOB Asset Management, ČSOB Factoring and Patria Finance. We provide services to all types of clients, including private individuals, SMEs and a corporate and institutional clientele. The ČSOB Group is part of the international bancassurance KBC Group, which is active in Belgium and the CEE region. ČSOB is the largest provider of housing loans in the Czech Republic. Thanks to Hypoteční banka and ČSOB Stavební spořitelna, which are part of the ČSOB Group, the total volume of housing loans amounts to roughly CZK 500 billion. Our goal is to offer clients all services related to housing simply and under one roof – from housing loans, to mortgages, building savings and related services such as mortgage insurance, real estate insurance, etc.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

