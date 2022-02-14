HEI REPORTS 2021 RESULTS

HONOLULU, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Highlights:

24% consolidated EPS growth driven by solid performance at both utility and bank

Hawaiian Electric advanced strategic initiatives and delivered strong financial performance, while providing significant customer savings

Solid profitability and execution from American Savings Bank

1 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported 2021 year-end consolidated net income for common stock of $246.2 million and EPS of $2.25 compared to $197.8 million and EPS of $1.81 for 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, consolidated net income for common stock was $54.5 million and EPS was $0.50 compared to $50.5 million and EPS of $0.46 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

"We're proud of how our HEI companies performed in 2021 — financially, for the customers who rely on us, for our communities and for the long-term health of our state," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. "Solid execution on strategic and operational initiatives in 2021 positioned us well to progress our priorities this year.

"Our utility's focus on cost efficiency enabled us to deliver $8 million in savings to customers in 2021. At year end we dedicated an additional $2 million to provide bill credits for eligible customers in need of support as our state continues its economic recovery. In addition, in 2021 we demonstrated our strong commitment to addressing climate change. We pledged to cut carbon emissions from power generation 70% by 2030, compared to a 2005 baseline, and achieve or exceed carbon neutrality by 2045. And together with our customers we reached one gigawatt of solar capacity on our system, an important milestone toward our goal. We look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders to build on this momentum.

"Our bank's results reflect strong performance by our teammates, solid credit quality, significant improvement in the Hawaii economy and robust earning asset growth. We made major strides in our digital transformation and remain focused on making banking easy anytime and anywhere for our customers," said Seu.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS2

Full Year Results:

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) full-year net income was $177.6 million, compared to $169.3 million in 2020, with the difference primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$9 million higher net revenues relating to the rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) and annual revenue adjustment (ARA) mechanism, which included the customer dividend and an offset of $4 million ( $6.6 million pre-tax) of management audit savings delivered to customers;

$4 million from lower enterprise resource planning (ERP) system implementation benefits to be returned to customers, as delivery of the Oahu ERP benefits commitment was completed in 2020;

$3 million higher other revenues from activities billed to third parties;

$2 million from higher performance incentive mechanisms (PIMs), primarily related to achievement of Interconnection Experience PIM objectives; and

$1 million higher allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC).

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$5 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency;

$3 million higher interest expense due to higher borrowings;

$3 million related to lower fuel efficiency due to planned maintenance outages; and

$1 million higher operation and maintenance costs, including $5 million related to more generating facility overhauls and maintenance work performed in 2021, partially offset by $4 million lower environmental reserves.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Hawaiian Electric's net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $42.0 million, compared to $43.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily driven by the following after-tax items: (i) lower revenue from a timing change in target revenue recognition methodology, with target revenues recognized on an annual basis remaining unchanged, (ii) higher other operations and maintenance expense, partially offset by environmental reserves recorded in 2020, (iii) higher depreciation, (iv) lower fuel efficiency due to planned maintenance outages, and (v) higher interest expense. These items were partially offset by higher revenues from PIMs and the RAM and ARA mechanisms, which included the customer dividend and management audit savings delivered to customers.

2 Note: Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

Full Year Results:

American Savings Bank's (American) full year 2021 net income was $101.2 million compared to $57.6 million in 2020.

Net interest income was $237.2 million compared to $233.5 million in 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher average earning assets driven by increased liquidity from continued strong deposit growth, lower cost of funds and higher fee income associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan portfolio. Noninterest income was $64.7 million compared to $78.1 million in 2020. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income and lower gains on sales of securities compared to 2020.

Results for 2021 included significant negative provision for credit losses of $25.8 million compared to provision for credit losses of $50.8 million in 2020. The negative provision for credit losses reflects favorable credit trends and significant economic improvement in 2021 compared to the prior year, and a slight shift in loan portfolio composition with growth in the real estate secured portfolio.

Noninterest expense was $197.2 million compared to $191.6 million in 2020. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to higher incentive compensation costs, reflecting the bank's strong 2021 performance, and higher data processing expense as the bank upgrades its technology and data capabilities to expand customer relationships, partially offset by lower COVID-19 related expenses.

As of December 31, 2021 and compared to December 31, 2020:

total earning assets were $8.5 billion , up 11.4%;

total loans were $5.2 billion , down 2.3%. Excluding PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio grew by 2.1%;

the investment securities portfolio was $3.1 billion , up 40.9% as growth in deposits continued to outpace loan growth; and

total deposits were $8.2 billion , up 10.6%. The average cost of funds was 0.06% for the full year 2021, ten basis points lower than the prior year.

American's return on average equity3 was 13.8% compared to 8.1% in 2020. Return on average assets was 1.15% compared to 0.74% in 2020.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.1 million, compared to $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $15.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a negative provision for credit losses of $3.5 million compared to a provision for credit losses of $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Overall, American's return on average equity3 for the fourth quarter was 12.1%, compared to 10.3% in the linked quarter and 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.86% in the linked quarter and 0.77% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Please refer to American's news release issued on January 28, 2022 for additional information on American.

3 Bank return on average equity calculated using daily average common equity.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $32.7 million in 2021 compared to $29.1 million in 2020. The fourth quarter net loss of $9.6 million was $1.4 million higher than the prior year quarter. The greater net loss compared to the prior year and prior year quarter was primarily due to higher performance incentive compensation.

BOARD INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On February 11, 2022, HEI announced that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share from $0.34 per share, payable on March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2022 (ex-dividend date is February 23, 2022). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on February 11, 2022 of $41.29, HEI's dividend yield is 3.4%.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2022 GUIDANCE

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its consolidated results and 2022 earnings guidance and outlook on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern).

To listen to the conference call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or 1-929-526-1599 (international) and enter passcode 718780. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under "Investor Relations," sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through February 28, 2022. To access the audio replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or 44-204-525-0658 (international) and enter passcode 312244.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com , as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts via the "Investor Relations" section of the website. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

ABOUT HEI

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, American Savings Bank, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31

Years ended December 31 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 693,394

$ 571,095

$ 2,539,636

$ 2,265,320 Bank

75,799

80,415

306,398

313,511 Other

1,079

707

4,345

944 Total revenues

770,272

652,217

2,850,379

2,579,775 Expenses















Electric utility

625,826

502,822

2,260,078

1,996,770 Bank

47,755

62,002

178,195

251,702 Other

7,828

6,719

26,040

19,810 Total expenses

681,409

571,543

2,464,313

2,268,282 Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

67,568

68,273

279,558

268,550 Bank

28,044

18,413

128,203

61,809 Other

(6,749)

(6,012)

(21,695)

(18,866) Total operating income

88,863

80,674

386,066

311,493 Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs

1,139

(240)

5,848

(3,210) Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(23,833)

(22,220)

(94,363)

(88,694) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

864

751

3,250

2,992 Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,539

2,212

9,534

8,768 Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—

—

528

9,275 Income before income taxes

69,572

61,177

310,863

240,624 Income taxes

14,578

10,219

62,807

40,910 Net income

54,994

50,958

248,056

199,714 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

473

473

1,890

1,890 Net income for common stock

$ 54,521

$ 50,485

$ 246,166

$ 197,824 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.50

$ 0.46

$ 2.25

$ 1.81 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.50

$ 0.46

$ 2.25

$ 1.81 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 1.36

$ 1.32 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

109,311

109,181

109,282

109,140 Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,565

109,339

109,580

109,356 Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 42,041

$ 43,041

$ 177,642

$ 169,340 Bank

22,129

15,658

101,234

57,583 Other

(9,649)

(8,214)

(32,710)

(29,099) Net income for common stock

$ 54,521

$ 50,485

$ 246,166

$ 197,824 Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

$ 42,101

$ 49,940

$ 194,897

$ 216,599 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)









10.4

8.6

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 31

Years ended December 31 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues

$ 693,394

$ 571,095

$ 2,539,636

$ 2,265,320 Expenses















Fuel oil

197,104

124,560

644,349

515,274 Purchased power

179,974

143,070

670,494

568,749 Other operation and maintenance

126,232

125,361

475,412

474,192 Depreciation

57,347

55,498

229,469

222,733 Taxes, other than income taxes

65,169

54,333

240,354

215,822 Total expenses

625,826

502,822

2,260,078

1,996,770 Operating income

67,568

68,273

279,558

268,550 Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,539

2,212

9,534

8,768 Retirement defined benefits credit (expense)—other than service costs

972

432

3,890

(763) Interest expense and other charges, net

(18,321)

(17,026)

(72,447)

(67,794) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

864

751

3,250

2,992 Income before income taxes

53,622

54,642

223,785

211,753 Income taxes

11,082

11,102

44,148

40,418 Net income

42,540

43,540

179,637

171,335 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

229

229

915

915 Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

42,311

43,311

178,722

170,420 Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270

270

1,080

1,080 Net income for common stock

$ 42,041

$ 43,041

$ 177,642

$ 169,340 Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 41,505

$ 41,302

$ 177,281

$ 167,700 OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,592

1,624

6,170

6,183 Hawaii Electric Light

270

257

1,044

978 Maui Electric

273

260

1,047

959



2,135

2,141

8,261

8,120 Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 94.78

$ 58.19

$ 80.06

$ 63.00 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1









8.1

8.1



















1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Years ended December 31 (in thousands)

December 31,

2021

September 30, 2021

December 31,

2020

2021

2020 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 48,384

$ 49,445

$ 52,629

$ 198,802

$ 214,134 Interest and dividends on investment securities

11,755

11,996

7,590

43,464

30,529 Total interest and dividend income

60,139

61,441

60,219

242,266

244,663 Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

1,062

1,176

1,709

4,981

10,654 Interest on other borrowings

4

5

11

59

460 Total interest expense

1,066

1,181

1,720

5,040

11,114 Net interest income

59,073

60,260

58,499

237,226

233,549 Provision for credit losses

(3,458)

(1,725)

11,307

(25,825)

50,811 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

62,531

61,985

47,192

263,051

182,738 Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

5,888

4,800

4,541

21,225

16,447 Fee income on deposit liabilities

4,634

4,262

4,217

16,663

16,059 Fee income on other financial products

2,003

2,124

1,773

8,770

6,381 Bank-owned life insurance

1,107

2,026

2,051

7,318

6,483 Mortgage banking income

1,808

1,272

7,801

9,305

23,734 Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—

—

—

528

9,275 Other income, net

220

283

(187)

851

(256) Total noninterest income

15,660

14,767

20,196

64,660

78,123 Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

27,375

30,888

27,156

113,970

104,443 Occupancy

5,358

5,157

5,171

20,584

21,573 Data processing

4,472

4,278

3,717

17,634

14,769 Services

2,718

2,272

3,214

10,327

11,121 Equipment

2,521

2,373

2,371

9,510

9,001 Office supplies, printing and postage

1,145

1,072

1,046

4,239

4,623 Marketing

1,562

995

1,527

3,870

3,435 FDIC insurance

823

808

775

3,235

2,342 Other expense1

3,993

3,668

4,470

13,783

20,283 Total noninterest expense

49,967

51,511

49,447

197,152

191,590 Income before income taxes

28,224

25,241

17,941

130,559

69,271 Income taxes

6,095

5,976

2,283

29,325

11,688 Net income

$ 22,129

$ 19,265

$ 15,658

$ 101,234

$ 57,583 Comprehensive income

$ 9,840

$ 7,581

$ 18,306

$ 48,506

$ 81,191 OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.97

0.86

0.77

1.15

0.74 Return on average equity

12.10

10.26

8.58

13.76

8.11 Return on average tangible common equity

13.63

11.52

9.67

15.49

9.17 Net interest margin

2.79

2.90

3.12

2.91

3.29 Efficiency ratio

66.86

68.66

62.83

65.31

61.47 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.03

0.03

0.36

0.07

0.40 As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.86

0.97

0.89







Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.36

1.48

1.90







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.1

7.3

7.9







Tier-1 leverage ratio

7.9

8.0

8.4







Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 19.0

$ 12.0

$ 3.0

$ 59.0

$ 31.0

1 The fourth quarter of 2021, the third quarter of 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021 include approximately $0.1 million, $0.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. The fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 include approximately $0.6 million and $5.1 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. For 2020, these costs, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.5 million of compensation expense and $2.0 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Contact: Julie R. Smolinski Telephone: (808) 543-7300

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability E-mail: ir@hei.com







Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.