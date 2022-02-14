My Eyelab Celebrates 2021 Growth, Ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for 3rd Year in a Row

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab , a retail brand of Now Optics, is staying true to its vision of modernizing the eye care experience for all people and making franchising easy. 2021 was another impressive year of growth for My Eyelab with 46 new store openings, bringing its total to 143 locations, 75 of which are franchised and 68 are corporate. In addition to a 16% same store sales increase, My Eyelab signed 30 new franchise deals and saw a 21% increase in new units compared to 2020. Overall, parent company Now Optics has administered 1.8 million telehealth eye exams since launching the service, a 33% increase from 2020, solidifying its national eyecare and retail brands as industry leaders in optical telehealth services. Across its brands, which also includes Stanton Optical, Now Optics has approximately 260 open locations across America.

My Eyelab recently ranked in the top 100 of Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. A highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and an invaluable source for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500 ranked My Eyelab 100th for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. This is the third consecutive year My Eyelab has been ranked.

"As we look back on 2021 and the entire pandemic journey thus far, it's surreal to see how far we've come and we can't wait for what lies ahead. Between our openings and signed agreements that's greatly expanded our reach, the millions of patients we've treated through telehealth, and repeatedly being mentioned alongside marquee brands, what we've accomplished during these unprecedented times is nothing short of remarkable," said Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO of Now Optics. "As the demand for telehealth increases and becomes more established in our country's healthcare, we feel confident that Now Optics' industry-leading telehealth services will continue to separate ourselves in the eye care space and make My Eyelab and Stanton Optical household brand names."

Business projections are forecasting an even stronger year for My Eyelab franchise development in 2022. Early estimates predict 75 new units, including expanded reach in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Utah and Michigan. Among the new franchise owners are three former My Eyelab corporate employees – Nikki Gosal, Shelan Patel and Eduardo Ortiz – who signed franchise agreements with the company last year. New markets of focus for development and growth for My Eyelab in 2022 include Phoenix, AZ; Orlando, FL; Tampa, FL; Fort Myers, FL; Cedar Rapids, IA; Memphis, TN; Nashville, TN; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Louisville, KY; Lexington, KY; Salt Lake City, UT and Detroit, MI.

As the company looks forward to 2022, My Eyelab is reinforcing themselves as a fun and fashionable trend setting brand with easy and affordable eyecare. To commemorate this renewed focus, My Eyelab is launching a new tagline, 'Your Vision, My Eyelab.' My Eyelab remains dedicated to its loyal customers by leveraging its proprietary telehealth technology and remote network of available doctors to provide patients with eye exams virtually in-store. To date, the company has conducted more than 1.8 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical provider can offer.

My Eyelab, is committed to making franchising in the eyecare space easier than ever. To continue its impressive trajectory, the company is seeking qualified franchise partners that share the same vision and have a passion for managing their own business. My Eyelab's streamlined business model makes it easy for anyone to learn the optical industry and hit the ground running from day one. In fact, 86% of My Eyelab franchisees have signed or opened multiple units, and 2020 saw an average of 4.75 units per closing franchisee. Their corporate team of experts have over 50 years of combined experience to share and provide the needed training and on-going support in all aspects of running the operation, from site selection to marketing, merchandising and technology.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 260 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

