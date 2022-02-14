NEXT10, INC. Phenomenal 2021 - $32 Million Gross Revenue

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc. dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation, (USOTC PINK: NXTN), ("UHC"), is excited to announce that UHC's subsidiary, Ultimate Logistics, LLC, had a phenomenal 2021: $32 million dollars in gross revenue. Income before Depreciation: $7+ million. The projected gross revenue for 2022 is $40 million, a 25% increase.

UHC is also pleased to announce the 2019-2020 Audited Financials have been completed and the auditing of the 2021 Financials are in motion. Upon completion of the 2021 Audit, UHC plans to file a registered offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission to become a reporting issuer and to raise funds for their trucking operations.

New 2023 Kenworth T680 Next Generation semi-tractors will start arriving soon. 36 new tractors have been ordered and will be delivered to UHC's Boise, ID facility during 2022.

Three new independent owner-operators joined The Ultimate Team in January. Two more independent owner-operators are joining The Ultimate Team in February. As new equipment arrives, more independent owner-operators will join UHC's program. UHC has a waiting list of independent owner-operators who want to join their superlative program.

UHC is a unique, one-of-a-kind, one-stop-shop program for independent owner operators. The CFO of UHC States: "To the best of our knowledge, no one in the United States offers the type of program we do. We handle everything the independent owner-operator can possibly imagine, including their insurance, road and fuel tax filings, and FMCSA audits. He/she needs to be safe, deliver on time, and be professional. UHC handles the rest. We treat everyone on The Ultimate Team with the dignity and respect he/she deserves. We believe everyone who is a part of The Ultimate Team is a member of an amazing, growing, successful family. Our extraordinary concept is like no other. We turn truck driver's dreams into reality."

CONTACT: info@ultimateholdingscorp.com

This Press Release does not constitute an offering of any securities for sale.

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

