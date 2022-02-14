Robert Half Named One of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies

Company Included on List Every Year Since It Was First Released in 2018

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized as a top company by Barron's for its sustainable business practices. This is the fifth consecutive year Robert Half has been included on Barron's annual list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

Robert Half logo (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

Barron's rates the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies on an analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in five key stakeholder categories: employees, customers, community, planet and shareholders. Categories are weighted by how material they are to each industry.

"As a global enterprise, we recognize the importance of being a responsible corporate citizen," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We remain committed to prioritizing ESG and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts through strategic business policies and programs — now and in the future. Our dedication to these values remains constant, as they have for more than 70 years."

