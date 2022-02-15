AEP RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was included in Forbes magazine's 2022 America's Best Employers list.

The list was created based on an independent, anonymous survey administered to approximately 60,000 employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Employees were asked to rank their willingness to recommend their employer to others and also offer their opinion of other employers in their respective industries. Survey participants then were asked to give their opinion on work-related topics, such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company reputation.

"AEP's workforce is full of talented team members who are committed to powering a brighter future for the customers and communities we serve," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We're proud that our colleagues love what they do and recommend that others join the AEP family, and we'll continue our efforts to create a supportive, inclusive and rewarding company culture that attracts and retains top talent."

Learn more about AEP's company culture.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,900 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Electric Power