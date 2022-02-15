Allot Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.
Financial Highlights
- Fourth quarter revenues were $41.0 million, up 5% year-over-year;
- Full year revenues were $145.6 million, up 7% year-over-year;
- Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis in 2021 was 70% compared to 71% in 2020;
- Total ARR* for December 2021, including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* was $47 million, up 39% year-over-year;
- Incremental MAR** (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) reported for the year 2021 was $193 million;
- GAAP operating loss for Q4 2021 was $3.7 million compared to $1.2 in Q4 2020;
- Non-GAAP operating loss for Q4 2021 was $2 million compared to an operating profit of $0.5 million in Q4 2020.
Financial Outlook
For 2022, management expects:
- Revenues to be between $147-153 million;
- Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR** of more than $180 million;
- December 2022 total ARR* including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* to be between $61-$73 million, representing more than 40% year-over-year growth versus 2021 at the midpoint;
- December 2022 SECaaS ARR* to be between $20-$30 million;
- Recurring security revenue to be between $10-$15 million.
Management Comment
Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "During 2021 more of our SECaaS partners began to launch their service, and we started to show traction and revenue growth from recurring security services. This year, more network-based security deals were signed by operators worldwide than in any previous year. By our count, we won most of these deals that were closed during the year. We see this as a testament to the accelerated growth in the network-based security market, as well as our leadership and strength in the market. I expect this trend will continue in 2022 and beyond."
Convertible Notes
The Company issued a separate Press Release announcing the signing of a $40 million private financing with Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP.
Q4 2021 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $41.0 million, an increase of 5% compared to $39.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $28.5 million (gross margin of 69.5%), a 4% improvement compared with $27.5 million (gross margin of 70.3%) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $28.7 million (gross margin of 70.2%), a 4% improvement compared with $27.7 million (gross margin of 70.9%) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.11 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net loss on a non-GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million, or $0.06 loss per basic share compared with a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 earning per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
2021 Financial Results Summary
Total revenues for 2021 were $145.6 million, an increase of 7% compared to $135.9 million in 2020.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2021 was $101.0 million (gross margin of 69.4%), a 5% improvement compared with $95.8 million (gross margin of 70.5%) in 2020.
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2021 was $102.2 million (gross margin of 70.2%), a 6% improvement compared with $96.8 million (gross margin of 71.2%) in 2020.
Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2021 was $15.0 million, or $0.42 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.27 per basic share, in 2020.
Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.17 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.10 per basic share, in 2020.
Cash and investments as of December 31, 2021 totaled $85.7 million, compared to $99.4 million as of December 31, 2020.
About Allot
Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a leading provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security-as-a-service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.
For more information, visit www.allot.com
* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12).
** MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, changes in taxes related items and other acquisition-related expenses.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TABLE - 1
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenues
$ 40,974
$ 39,091
$ 145,600
$ 135,922
Cost of revenues
12,516
11,627
44,553
40,082
Gross profit
28,458
27,464
101,047
95,840
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs, net
13,005
12,611
47,093
43,447
Sales and marketing
15,025
12,787
52,337
47,528
General and administrative
4,145
3,223
15,145
13,894
Total operating expenses
32,175
28,621
114,575
104,869
Operating loss
(3,717)
(1,157)
(13,528)
(9,029)
Financial and other income, net
176
343
339
1,857
Loss before income tax expenses
(3,541)
(814)
(13,189)
(7,172)
Tax expenses
489
867
1,851
2,176
Net Loss
(4,030)
(1,681)
(15,040)
(9,348)
Basic net loss per share
$ (0.11)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.42)
$ (0.27)
Diluted net loss per share
$ (0.11)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.42)
$ (0.27)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net loss per share
36,426,471
35,317,213
36,050,540
35,007,201
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net loss per share
36,426,471
35,317,213
36,050,540
35,007,201
TABLE - 2
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP cost of revenues
$ 12,516
$ 11,627
$ 44,553
$ 40,082
Share-based compensation (1)
(137)
(113)
(581)
(355)
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
(152)
(152)
(608)
(608)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$ 12,227
$ 11,362
$ 43,364
$ 39,119
GAAP gross profit
$ 28,458
$ 27,464
$ 101,047
$ 95,840
Gross profit adjustments
289
265
1,189
963
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 28,747
$ 27,729
$ 102,236
$ 96,803
GAAP operating expenses
$ 32,175
$ 28,621
$ 114,575
$ 104,869
Share-based compensation (1)
(1,749)
(1,663)
(7,419)
(4,843)
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
-
-
-
(82)
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
367
296
367
296
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 30,793
$ 27,254
$ 107,523
$ 100,240
GAAP financial and other income
$ 176
$ 343
$ 339
$ 1,857
Exchange rate differences*
12
(84)
454
(552)
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
$ 188
$ 259
$ 793
$ 1,305
GAAP taxes on income
$ 489
$ 867
$ 1,851
$ 2,176
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
(118)
(15)
(282)
(202)
Changes in tax related items
(100)
(500)
(100)
(500)
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$ 271
$ 352
$ 1,469
$ 1,474
GAAP Net Loss
$ (4,030)
$ (1,681)
$ (15,040)
$ (9,348)
Share-based compensation (1)
1,886
1,776
8,000
5,198
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
152
152
608
608
Expenses related to M&A activities (3)
-
-
-
82
Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)
(367)
(296)
(367)
(296)
Exchange rate differences*
12
(84)
454
(552)
Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded
118
15
282
202
Changes in tax related items
100
500
100
500
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (2,129)
$ 382
$ (5,963)
$ (3,606)
GAAP Loss per share (diluted)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.05)
$ (0.42)
$ (0.27)
Share-based compensation
0.05
0.05
0.22
0.15
Amortization of intangible assets
0.00
0.01
0.02
0.02
Expenses related to M&A activities
-
-
-
0.01
Changes in taxes and headcount related items
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Exchange rate differences*
0.01
(0.00)
0.02
(0.01)
Changes in tax related items
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.01
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
$ (0.06)
$ 0.01
$ (0.17)
$ (0.10)
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
36,426,471
35,317,213
36,050,540
35,007,201
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share
36,426,471
37,574,546
36,050,540
35,007,201
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
TABLE - 2 cont.
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(1) Share-based compensation:
Cost of revenues
$ 137
$ 113
$ 581
$ 355
Research and development costs, net
646
412
2,499
1,368
Sales and marketing
740
683
3,212
2,145
General and administrative
363
568
1,708
1,330
$ 1,886
$ 1,776
$ 8,000
$ 5,198
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
Cost of revenues
$ 152
$ 152
$ 608
$ 608
$ 152
$ 152
$ 608
$ 608
(3) Expenses related to M&A activities
Research and development costs, net
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 82
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 82
(4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items
Sales and marketing
$ (367)
$ (296)
$ (367)
$ (296)
$ (367)
$ (296)
$ (367)
$ (296)
TABLE - 3
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 11,717
$ 23,599
Short-term bank deposits
60,720
47,225
Restricted deposits
1,480
1,200
Available-for-sale marketable securities
11,531
27,178
Trade receivables, net
30,829
20,685
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
8,490
14,205
Inventories
11,092
12,586
Total current assets
135,859
146,678
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term bank deposits
215
215
Severance pay fund
407
434
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,513
4,458
Trade receivables, net
6,643
-
Deferred taxes
(0)
420
Other assets
1,639
2,975
Total long-term assets
17,417
8,502
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
15,000
11,993
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
35,138
34,427
Total assets
$ 203,414
$ 201,600
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 3,940
$ 2,092
Deferred revenues
22,138
26,658
Short-term operating lease liabilities
2,785
2,813
Other payables and accrued expenses
26,250
27,299
Total current liabilities
55,113
58,862
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
15,942
9,782
Long-term operating lease liabilities
5,467
1,835
Accrued severance pay
884
969
Total long-term liabilities
22,293
12,586
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
126,008
130,152
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 203,414
$ 201,600
TABLE - 4
ALLOT LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net Loss
$ (4,030)
$ (1,681)
$ (15,040)
$ (9,348)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in
Depreciation
1,255
1,041
4,635
3,704
Stock-based compensation
1,886
1,776
8,000
5,198
Amortization of intangible assets
235
152
941
608
Capital loss
-
18
-
18
Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
(14)
92
(58)
128
Decrease (Increase) in other assets
(138)
(2,315)
1,006
(2,048)
Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities
17
11
182
357
Changes in operating leases, net
(84)
198
(451)
(413)
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables
(6,250)
(1,740)
(16,787)
8,323
Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
1,197
(6,126)
4,902
(7,272)
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
(2,194)
2,950
1,494
(1,918)
Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net
255
(76)
420
96
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
2,552
(8,807)
1,848
(9,584)
Increase in employees and payroll accruals
2,531
2,395
458
2,047
Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues
(9,684)
4,215
1,640
(5,182)
Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
1,938
2,091
(1,559)
3,061
Net cash used in operating activities
(10,528)
(5,806)
(8,369)
(12,225)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit
120
519
(280)
32,896
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits
14,205
7,936
(13,495)
(41,883)
Purchase of property and equipment
(3,051)
(2,035)
(7,642)
(7,582)
Investment in available-for sale marketable securities
-
(844)
-
(1,219)
Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities
5,162
5,483
15,094
34,847
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
16,436
11,059
(6,323)
17,059
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
150
155
2,810
1,835
Net cash provided by financing activities
150
155
2,810
1,835
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,058
5,408
(11,882)
6,669
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
5,659
18,191
23,599
16,930
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 11,717
$ 23,599
$ 11,717
$ 23,599
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-
Q4-2021
FY 2021
FY 2020
Revenues geographic breakdown
Americas
9.8
24%
19.4
14%
8.1
6%
EMEA
16.5
40%
82.0
56%
104.3
77%
Asia Pacific
14.7
36%
44.2
30%
23.5
17%
41.0
100%
145.6
100%
135.9
100%
Breakdown between products & services revenues
Products
23.2
56%
88.1
60%
92.5
68%
Professional Services
7.3
18%
19.3
14%
13.3
10%
Support & Maintenance
10.5
26%
38.2
26%
30.1
22%
41.0
100%
145.6
100%
135.9
100%
Revenues per customer type
CSP
34.5
84%
116.9
80%
114.8
84%
Enterprise
6.5
16%
28.7
20%
21.1
16%
41.0
100%
145.6
100%
135.9
100%
Security revenues
40.1
22.8
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues
4.1
1.9
Incremental MAR*
193.0
192.0
Backlog (end of period)
88.6
109.7
% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues
69%
51%
71%
Total number of full time employees
741
741
676
(end of period)
Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in
36.4
36.1
35
Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted
38.6
38.4
37.2
*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Q4-2021:
1.3
Q3-2021:
1.2
Q2-2021:
0.9
Q1-2021:
0.8
SECaaS ARR * (annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Dec. 2021:
5.2
Dec. 2020:
2.7
Dec. 2019:
0.5
*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12
ARR- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
Dec. 2020
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022
2021 vs. 2020
2022 (est.) vs. 2021
Support & maintenance ARR *
31.2
42.0
41-43
35%
(2%) -2%
SECaaS ARR **
2.7
5.2
20-30
93%
285%-477%
Total ARR
33.9
47.2
61-73
39%
29%-55%
* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is
** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected
