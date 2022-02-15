Atakama and BigID Announce Strategic Alliance for Discovering and Protecting Sensitive Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atakama, the leading encryption company, has partnered with BigID, the leading data intelligence platform, to provide organizations with an integrated, automated approach to discovering and protecting sensitive and critical data.



The integration of Atakama's file encryption solution with BigID's data discovery and classification ensures that organizations can automate well-defined policies to discover, classify, and protect their data. Together, BigID and Atakama make it easy for customers to accelerate governance, reduce risk, protect their sensitive data with advanced encryption, and achieve continuous data compliance.



BigID enables customers to automatically discover, catalog, and classify all types of data and metadata, structured and unstructured. This includes PII, PHI, NPI, IP, and other sensitive, critical, and regulated data. Once the data has been identified, BigID can label and tag data in accordance with the organization's policies. Atakama can read the labels and immediately encrypt files in whichever location the files are stored. The integration of BigID and Atakama provides a powerful and scalable approach to sensitive data discovery and protection across the entire enterprise.

"BigID together with Atakama provides our customers with a seamless, but multi-faceted approach to data security," said Marc DeGaetano, CRO at BigID. "This partnership takes data protection to another level and will immediately strengthen an organization's security posture through unmatched visibility and control. We're thrilled to have Atakama be an integral technology partner via the BigID App Marketplace as we continue helping organizations meet their data management and security objectives."

"Partnering with BigID is a natural fit given their industry-leading capabilities across discovery and classification," said Scott Glazer, CRO at Atakama. "The ability to discover and protect sensitive data is the cornerstone of a successful cybersecurity program. We're thrilled to be able to work with BigID to deliver the combined solution to our customers via the BigID App Marketplace, who can trust that their data has been properly identified and securely protected."

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

Atakama is a distributed key management solution that enables granular, file-level encryption without the need for passwords, identity and access controls, centralized servers, or HSMs. Attackers are prevented from accessing any data encrypted by Atakama even when the network or systems are breached. Atakama's distributed architecture has no single point of attack or failure, a security breakthrough that vastly exceeds the status quo for information security. By using Atakama, organizations can prevent file exfiltration, enhance regulatory compliance, secure sensitive information, and enable the cornerstone of a full-fledged zero trust infrastructure. Find out more at https://www.atakama.com/.

