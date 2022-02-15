Bruno Villetelle Joins Seqster Advisory Board

Bruno Villetelle, Global Head of Data and Digital in Novartis Global Drug Development, joins Seqster as they prepare for unprecedented growth and expansion.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seqster PDM, Inc. ("Seqster"), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, today announced the appointment of Bruno Villetelle, a global pharma, Data and Digital leader to its strategic advisory board.

"Bruno is an innovator in the Life Sciences industry and has successfully led digital transformations for global pharmaceutical companies. We are so honored to have him join our strategic advisory board, especially during this time of rapid growth and development for us," said Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster.

The Seqster operating system is the 'standard of excellence' for Operating Systems for Decentralized Trials™, Clinical Studies and Digital Health. It aggregates and automates patient data collection for studies, enabling data streams to be analyzed to identify novel biomarkers for Real World Evidence (RWE) and accelerated drug discovery. The platform also facilitates patient engagement and long-term patient retention in current and future studies.

Mr. Villetelle currently leads Novartis' Data and Digital in Global Drug Development, and is focused on fully integrating Data science and Digital technology into the drug portfolio and development processes. Prior to joining Novartis, he became the first Chief Digital Officer ever nominated in the pharma industry at Takeda. His impressive track record of leading Fortune 500 enterprises' Data and Digital strategy and transformation makes him an ideal candidate for the Seqster advisory position.

"Data silos and fragmented health data is indeed one of the most pressing issues in the healthcare ecosystem" said Bruno Villetelle, Head of Data and Digital Global Drug Development at Novartis. "Successful trials and drug development has never been more critical than it is today. The Seqster operating system, by automating patient data collection, in real-time, and breaking down the health data silos has huge potential to create remarkable value for drug development. It can change the paradigm of an industry that has had to rely on conventional data collection methods that take long, are costly, and often times, are ineffective. I am thrilled to join Seqster's board and be part of this industry evolution."

About Seqster

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about Seqster's platforms for Life Sciences, Patient Engagement and Data Interoperability, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

