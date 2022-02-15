Buckle up for Chinese New Year Fun with @Visit Jiangsu

NANJING, China, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- @Visit Jiangsu is providing some fascinating Chinese New Year culture for the Year of the Tiger. @Visit Jiangsu showcased a series of Happy Chinese New Year online programs with Jiangsu's characteristics on five social media platforms. The programs have reached nearly 100 countries and regions worldwide, providing a Jiangsu style feast for the eyes and ears of global audiences.

The grand concert Elegance of Chinese Music has risen to become the most popular Happy Chinese New Year video on Facebook. The concert was directed by Chen Xieyang, a renowned Chinese conductor, and performed by the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra. By combining Chinese folk music with Western symphony, the concert highlighted both the elegance of China and the local characteristics of Jiangsu.

Meanwhile, @Visit Jiangsu also launched the Global Chinese New Year Relay Race, inviting global fans to record Chinese New Year videos to pass on their love and support for Jiangsu to their family and friends. Fans from various countries and regions sent a number of greetings videos to Jiangsu and celebrated a unique Year of Tiger together on social media platforms.

The event will last until Feb 15, the day of the Lantern Festival. Cultural and creative products will be handed out as special gifts to the participants. If you are interested in the relay race, please search for Visit Jiangsu on social media to enjoy a Happy New Year ride with Jiangsu!

