China Internet Development Foundation releases 'Internet in China' Public Service Advertising Series

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In China, the online ride-hailing service is available in more than 400 cities, with an annual ridership of more than 4.31 billion trips.
Every day, we start off a new journey with new relationships and new life.
Each time we start off, it is the beginning of a new story.
Nowadays, hailed cars are like our friends accompanying us to embark on a new journey toward a more beautiful future.
This video, on behalf of the Chinese online ride-hailing service industry, is dedicated to every start-off.
