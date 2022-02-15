Infosys BPM to Hire 400 Skilled Workers in Costa Rica by 2022 to Power Regional Business Growth

- The company currently has a skilled workforce of more than 300 people across a diverse portfolio of services in the country

- Company will collaborate with Costa Rican nonprofit, CINDE, to recruit talent and expand presence in Latin America

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NYSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced plans to hire 400 skilled customer services workers in Costa Rica. The new employees will join a workforce of highly skilled talent that operates at the cutting edge of innovation in the digital space and will support the world's largest organizations in navigating their digital transformation journeys. In line with Infosys' global mission to develop tomorrow's workforce through continuous learning and upskilling, Infosys BPM will provide critical training and growth opportunities to new hires to help ensure success in their respective roles. This will also contribute to the long-term digital aspirations of the Costa Rican government and its citizens.

Infosys BPM in Costa Rica currently has a skilled workforce of more than 300 people across a diverse portfolio of services, including sales and fulfillment, sourcing and procurement, customer services, legal process management, human resource outsourcing, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The 400 new employees will be hired at multiple job levels and will be distributed across these service lines, with a primary focus on customer service.

The company will collaborate with CINDE, the Costa Rica Investment Promotion Agency which is a private, non-political, and nonprofit organization dedicated to driving sustainable productivity and investment with a purpose, to leverage its business ecosystem in the region and recruit top talent for the new roles.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO & Managing Director, Infosys BPM, said, "Infosys BPM is committed to growing its operations in Costa Rica and helping generate new employment opportunities in the country. Costa Rica, with its proximity to the US, friendly business policies, conducive infrastructure, and quality of talent, presents a stellar opportunity for us to grow our presence in Latin America. Hiring the best of talent builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly-skilled workforce in Costa Rica, and further underlines our focus on relentless innovation to deliver consistent business value and an exceptional client experience. This will be another significant step in our continual journey to deliver digital transformation for our clients through digital technology and human-ware, based on the solid foundation of business domain expertise, design thinking, and empathy."

The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, thanked the company for its continued commitment to Costa Rica. It has plans to more than double its workforce and anticipates that it will continue to grow throughout 2022. The President stressed that this growth comes thanks to Costa Ricans' high level of professional training and promised to "continue promoting improvements to our human talent, as we have been doing via English training through the National Institute of Apprenticeship and other public-private associations, both inside and outside the Greater Metropolitan Area. Our goal by 2040 is for everyone, in any part of the country and all education system graduates, to be bilingual, thus opening the doors to opportunities and quality employment."

The announcement is part of Infosys BPM's strategy to enhance its portfolio of international clients and overall business growth. This is in line with its expansion plans in Costa Rica and the overall focus on enhancing communities in which the company operates.

The Minister of Foreign Trade, Andrés Valenciano, commented, "Results from our policies that support a favorable investment climate have paid off in the growth of companies such as Infosys in Costa Rica. The services sector continues to be a driver of quality employment that generates knowledge opportunities in highly innovative areas, such as digital transformation. The foreign trade sector will continue promoting quality proposals, so that more multinational companies, such as Infosys, continue to grow and foster business with a purpose in our country."

Jorge Sequeira, Managing Director of CINDE, said, "Costa Rica has long been committed to building its knowledge services sector and establishing technology clusters that excel in an array of areas. That includes engineering support, software development, legacy system support, cloud services, and cybersecurity. Under CINDE's guiding principles of People, Planet, & Prosperity, we are creating opportunities for global enterprises to improve their ESG operations while adding to their bottom line in a responsible way. We congratulate Infosys BPM for its continuous growth and its commitment to our local talent".

To apply for the new positions, please reach out to CR.HR@infosys.com

About CINDE

For almost 40 years, CINDE, a private, non-political, and non-profit organization, has advised and guided over 300 high-tech companies to establish in the country. Becoming the right partner to reach sustainable productivity and drive investment with a purpose.

CINDE has promoted FDI in strategic sectors such as Smart Manufacturing, Knowledge-Intensive Services, and Health & Wellbeing, to generate employment and greater opportunities for its most valuable asset: its people; with the goal of contributing to the social and economic development of Costa Rica.

It was ranked as the world's top institution in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), by the International Trade Center.

About Infosys BPM

Infosys BPM Ltd., the business process management (BPM) subsidiary of Infosys Ltd. (NYSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), was established in April 2002. We offer integrated end-to-end transformative BPM services and have journeyed through the table-stakes of effectiveness and efficiency with an ever-increasing focus on enhancing stakeholder experience and empathy. We enable clients to navigate their digital journey, operating from 35 delivery centers across 14 countries, with over 48,800 people from 120 nationalities.

Visit www.infosysbpm.com to learn how Infosys BPM can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

