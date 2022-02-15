Make-A-Wish® Spark Joy, Create Hope Campaign Raises Nearly $10 Million from National Partners to Help Make Wishes Come True for Children With Critical Illnesses Campaign rallies communities with record-breaking corporate partner support during the holidays

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish, the organization that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, raised nearly $10 million during its giving season through the generous efforts from national corporate partners. Every holiday season, Make-A-Wish joins forces with corporate brands to ensure that wish kids nationwide continue to experience the hope and joy a wish can bring to families in a time of need. The funds will join together with the millions more donated during the holidays by everyday people in communities nationwide to make more wishes possible.

Throughout the holiday months of November and December, several Make-A-Wish partners showcased their support for the nonprofit organization through local wish-granting, consumer promotions, employee engagement and corporate donations in several sectors across the country. The list of partners that activated during the timeframe and helped raise much-needed funds includes Disney, Macy's, Subaru of America, Inc., Snappy, American Freight, Avis Budget Group, Black Bear Diner, Discover, Fujitsu, GameStop, Great Wolf Lodge, I Got Games (IGG), IT'SUGAR, Lokai, Party City, Playtika, Sugarwish, among others.

"A wish can give children renewed strength to fight a critical illness, but for every wish granted, three more are waiting," said LuAnn Bott, vice president of revenue partnerships and services at Make-A-Wish America. "We are thankful for the partnerships that help us bring communities together because wishes empower children with critical illnesses to reclaim their childhood, families to experience life beyond illness, and entire communities to rally together in moments of transformational joy."

Every day, nearly 32 children become eligible to begin their life-changing wish journey with Make-A-Wish. A wish continues to have the power to help a child replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope – giving them the strength needed to fight, and even overcome, their illness.

Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 350,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S., including more than 14,600 wishes since the pandemic began. As a nonprofit, there is still a great need for support to grant the wishes that are waiting.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved, visit wish.org/become-a-national-partner.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

