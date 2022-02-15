Momentum grows around the Vision 2045 campaign for cleaner business

As the world begins building back post-pandemic, TBD Media Group brings together the businesses building a better planet for everyone

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, Vision 2045 has provided a constant reminder that businesses need to look to the future - not just to the end of the pandemic, but to the long term fate of the planet and humanity's place on it.

Vision 2045 is built around the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals promoting Environment, Society and Governance (ESG). The project is the brainchild of acclaimed production company TBD Media Group which has brought together businesses from around the world and across industries to examine how they are changing to provide genuine solutions to the issues facing the planet.

Using the power of film and the global reach of the Internet, TBD Media Group has produced a series of compelling documentaries to tell a global audience that ESG issues are being addressed: through responsible consumption and production, sustainable communities and good health and wellbeing, the films put innovative and bold businesses front and centre as they use their power and influence to build a better tomorrow.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"The instinct for news outlets is to highlight bad news, but this does not reflect the reality that businesses have been changing, embracing the opportunities offered by reimagining their operations and putting their passion behind efforts to create a future we can all live in. I lead a team of some of the most creative and talented film makers and am proud of the stories we have brought together that offer hope to anyone who feels the problems of the world are overwhelming."

Zanini believes that engaging business owners and the wider public is essential to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. He says:

"Real and positive change is happening, and it is the responsibility of TBD Media Group, as part of the news landscape, to reflect the progress that has been made by the companies involved in the Vision 2045 project. These are the businesses showing others the way forward."

The Vision 2045 documentary series examines how the most ambitious businesses in the world are harnessing innovation to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Companies featured in this launch:

Canada Goose, Canadian Pacific Railway Company, Christof Global Impact, GFL Environmental Inc., Firmenich, Huhtamaki, Outokumpu,Takko Fashion, Sana Kliniken, Southwest Airlines®, Ynsect, Würth Group.

More information on the Vision 2045 Campaign may be found here: https://vision2045.com/

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

