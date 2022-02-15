DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Highlights

NXRT 1 reported net income, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $23.0M , $63.6M , $62.5M and $70.9M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to net income, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $44.0M , $57.2M , $55.5M and $62.4M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

For the year ended December 31, 2021 , 2020-2021 Same Store properties 3 average effective rent, total revenue and NOI 2 increased 11.1%, 4.9% and 5.5%, respectively, and occupancy increased 30 bps over the prior year period.

During the year ended December 31, 2021 , NXRT acquired four properties totaling 1,129 units for a combined purchase price of $289.5 million .

The weighted average effective monthly rent per unit across all 39 properties held as of December 31, 2021 (the "Portfolio"), consisting of 14,825 units 4 , was $1,261 , while physical occupancy was 94.3%.

NXRT paid a fourth quarter dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock on December 30, 2021 ; this cash dividend represented a $0.0388 per share, or 11.4% increase, over the prior quarter's dividend.

During 2021, for the properties in the Portfolio, NXRT completed 1,264 full and partial upgrades, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $175 and a 21.1% ROI 5 .

Since inception, NXRT has completed installation of 6,015 full & partial upgrades, 4,321 kitchen and laundry appliances and 9,624 technology packages, resulting in $136 , $47 and $43 average monthly rental increase per unit and 21.6%, 72.0% and 33.5% ROI, respectively.

During the full year 2021, through its at-the-market offering ("ATM program"), NXRT issued 350,513 shares of common stock for approximately $26.4 million in gross proceeds.

(1) In this release, "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "NexPoint Residential Trust," and "NXRT" each refer to NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation. (2) FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net income (loss), see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" and "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" sections of this release. (3) We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 33 properties encompassing 13,098 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the year ended December 31, 2021 (our "2020-2021" Same Store" properties). There are 33 properties encompassing 13,098 units of apartment space in our Q4 Same Store pool for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (our "Q4 Same Store" properties). The same store unit count excludes 50 units that are currently down due to fires and winter storm Uri (Hollister Place: 19 units, Timber Creek: 15 units, Venue at 8651: 8 units, Atera: 4 units, Preserve at Terrell Mill: 3 units and Old Farm: 1 unit). (4) Total number of units owned as of December 31, 2021 is 14,825, however 50 units are currently down due to fires and winter storm Uri (Hollister Place: 19 units, Timber Creek: 15 units, Venue at 8651: 8 units, Atera: 4 units, Preserve at Terrell Mill: 3 units and Old Farm: 1 unit). (5) We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were $219.2 million for the full year 2021, compared to $204.8 million for the full year 2020.

Net income for the full year 2021 totaled $23.0 million , or income of $0.89 per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of $46.2 million and $86.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net income of $44.0 million , or income of $1.74 per diluted share, which included a gain on sales of real estate of $69.2 million and $82.4 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the full year 2020.

The change in our net income of $23.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to our net income of $44.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 primarily relates to decreases in gains on sales of real estate and increases in depreciation and total property operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in total revenues.

For the full year 2021, NOI was $128.4 million on 39 properties, compared to $118.4 million for the full year 2020 on 37 properties.

For the full year 2021, Same Store NOI increased 5.5% to $115.3 million , compared to $109.3 million for the full year 2020.

For the full year 2021, FFO totaled $63.6 million , or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to $57.2 million , or $2.27 per diluted share, for the full year 2020. For the full year 2021, Core FFO totaled $62.5 million , or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to $55.5 million , or $2.20 per diluted share, for the full year 2020. For the full year 2021, AFFO totaled $70.9 million , or $2.75 per diluted share, compared to $62.4 million , or $2.47 per diluted share, for the full year 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues were $58.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $50.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $38.8 million , or a gain of $1.50 per diluted share, which included $24.5 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $11.8 million of interest expense. This compared to net loss of $(4.2) million , or a loss of $(0.17) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included $19.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense and $11.0 million of interest expense.

The change in our net income (loss) between the periods primarily relates to increases in total revenues and gains on sales of real estate, partially offset by increases in total property operating expenses and depreciation and amortization expense.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, NOI was $34.8 million on 39 properties, compared to $28.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 on 37 properties.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Q4 Same Store NOI increased 14.7% to $30.7 million , compared to $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, FFO totaled $17.1 million , or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $15.7 million , or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Core FFO totaled $17.8 million , or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $14.2 million , or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, AFFO totaled $19.9 million , or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $15.9 million , or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on our website, nxrt.nexpoint.com, under the "Financials" tab.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "should," "plan" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXRT's business and industry in general, 2022 full year and pro forma guidance and the related components and assumptions, including acquisitions and dispositions, the NOI related to the acquired or disposed properties, shares outstanding and same store growth projections, NXRT's net asset value and the related components and assumptions, including pro forma adjustments for acquisitions and dispositions, the NOI related to the acquired or disposed of properties, estimated value-add expenditures, debt payments, outstanding debt and shares outstanding, guidance for the first quarter 2022 and the related assumptions, planned value-add programs, including projected average rent, rent change and return on investment, expected settlement of interest rate swaps and the effect on the debt maturity schedule, rehab budgets, and expected acquisitions and dispositions. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the ultimate duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, as well as those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those specifically described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NOI and Same Store NOI

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our Same Store NOI for the years and three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income (loss)

$ 23,106



$ 44,150



$ 38,831



$ (4,212)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI































Advisory and administrative fees



7,631





7,670





1,925





1,893

Corporate general and administrative expenses



11,966





10,035





2,896





1,595

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

(200)





790





72





64

Casualty losses (gains)



(2,595)





(5,886)





(216)





(1,954)

Pandemic expense (2)

50





510





4





35

Property general and administrative expenses (3)

2,232





1,644





571





143

Depreciation and amortization



86,878





82,411





24,543





19,932

Interest expense



44,623





44,753





11,793





11,049

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



912





1,470





584





—

Gain on sales of real estate



(46,214)





(69,151)





(46,214)





—

NOI

$ 128,389



$ 118,396



$ 34,789



$ 28,545

Less Non-Same Store































Revenues



(19,157)





(14,101)





(6,430)





(2,748)

Operating expenses



6,971





6,678





2,328





1,237

Operating income



(871)





(1,687)





—





(287)

Same Store NOI

$ 115,332



$ 109,286



$ 30,687



$ 26,747



(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses. (2) Represents additional cleaning, disinfecting and other costs incurred at the properties related to COVID-19 that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties. (3) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our NOI and our 2019-2021 Same Store NOI for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2019

Net income

$ 23,106



$ 44,150



$ 99,438

Adjustments to reconcile net income to NOI:























Advisory and administrative fees



7,631





7,670





7,500

Corporate general and administrative expenses



11,966





10,035





9,613

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

(200)





790





(34)

Casualty losses (gains)



(2,595)





(5,886)





3,488

Pandemic expense (2)

50





510





—

Property general and administrative expenses (3)

2,232





1,644





1,939

Depreciation and amortization



86,878





82,411





69,086

Interest expense



44,623





44,753





37,385

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



912





1,470





2,869

Gain on sales of real estate



(46,214)





(69,151)





(127,684)

NOI

$ 128,389



$ 118,396



$ 103,600

Less Non-Same Store























Revenues



(98,786)





(89,362)





(69,608)

Operating expenses



39,001





37,394





29,163

Operating income



(871)





(1,687)





(587)

Same Store NOI

$ 67,733



$ 64,741



$ 62,568



(1) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Represents additional cleaning, disinfecting, PPE and other costs incurred at the properties related to COVID-19 that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties. (3) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 and for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,





2021



2020



2019



2021



2020

Net income

$ 23,106



$ 44,150



$ 99,438



$ 38,831



$ (4,212)

Depreciation and amortization



86,878





82,411





69,086





24,543





19,932

Gain on sales of real estate



(46,214)





(69,151)





(127,684)





(46,214)





—

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(191)





(172)





(122)





(51)





(47)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



63,579





57,238





40,718





17,109





15,673











































FFO per share - basic

$ 2.53



$ 2.32



$ 1.69



$ 0.68



$ 0.63

FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.47



$ 2.27



$ 1.66



$ 0.66



$ 0.62











































Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



912





1,470





2,869





584





—

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(200)





790





(34)





72





64

Casualty losses (gains)



(2,595)





(5,886)





3,488





(216)





(1,954)

Pandemic expense (1)

50





510





—





4





35

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



737





1,384





553





238





345

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



4





6





(21)





(2)





5

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



62,487





55,512





47,573





17,789





14,168











































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 2.48



$ 2.25



$ 1.97



$ 0.70



$ 0.57

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 2.43



$ 2.20



$ 1.93



$ 0.69



$ 0.56











































Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,460





1,453





1,530





379





351

Equity-based compensation expense



6,997





5,504





5,130





1,786





1,434

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(25)





(21)





(20)





(6)





(5)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



70,919





62,448





54,213





19,948





15,948











































AFFO per share - basic

$ 2.82



$ 2.53



$ 2.25



$ 0.79



$ 0.64

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 2.75



$ 2.47



$ 2.20



$ 0.77



$ 0.63











































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



25,170





24,715





24,116





25,293





24,797

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



25,760





25,234





24,593





25,882





25,350











































Dividends declared per common share

$ 1.404



$ 1.279



$ 1.138



$ 0.380



$ 0.341











































FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.76x



1.77x



1.46x



1.74x



1.81x

Core FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.73x



1.72x



1.70x



1.81x



1.64x

AFFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.96x



1.94x



1.94x



2.03x



1.84x



(1) Represents additional cleaning, disinfecting, PPE and other costs incurred at the properties related to COVID-19 that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties. (2) Indicates coverage ratio of FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.

Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) interest expense (2) advisory and administrative fees, (3) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses, (5) other gains and losses that are specific to us including loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (6) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gains (losses), (7) pandemic expenses that are not reflective of continuing operations of the properties and (8) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the combined amounts attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as losses on extinguishment of debt and modification costs (includes prepayment penalties and defeasance costs incurred on the early payment of debt, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt related to the retirement of debt, costs incurred in connection with a debt modification that are not capitalized as deferred financing costs and other costs incurred in a debt extinguishment that are expensed), casualty-related expenses/and recoveries and gains (losses), pandemic expenses, the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests (as described above) related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)

FY 2021



FY 2020



FY 2019

Total mortgage debt

$ 1,281,146



$ 1,168,078



$ 1,193,528

Credit facilities



280,000





183,000





218,000

Total Debt



1,561,146





1,351,078





1,411,528

Adjustments to arrive at net debt:























Cash and cash equivalents



(49,450)





(24,457)





(25,671)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(11,875)





(10,614)





(21,903)

Net Debt

$ 1,499,821



$ 1,316,007



$ 1,363,954

Enterprise Value (1)

$ 3,637,821



$ 2,374,007



$ 2,499,954

Leverage Ratio



41 %



55 %



55 %

(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2021 plus Net Debt.

The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO guidance to our net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2022





Mid-Point

Net income

$ 109,508

Depreciation and amortization



95,233

Gain on sales of real estate



(128,156)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(238)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



76,347

FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.90











Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



981

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



714

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(3)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



78,039

Core FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.97











Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,534

Equity-based compensation expense



8,700

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(33)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



88,240

AFFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 3.36











Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



26,284



(1) For purposes of calculating per share data, we assume a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 25.7 million for the full year 2022.

The following table reconciles our NOI to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2018



2017



2016



2015

Net income (loss)

$ (1,614)



$ 56,359



$ 25,888



$ (10,992)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:































Advisory and administrative fees



7,474





7,419





6,802





5,565

Corporate general and administrative expenses



7,808





6,275





4,014





2,455

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(663)





(287)





151





25

Property general and administrative expenses



1,294





1,130





879





1,109

Depreciation and amortization



47,470





48,752





35,643





40,801

Interest expense



28,572





29,576





20,167





17,817

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



3,576





5,719





1,722





652

Gain on sales of real estate



(13,742)





(78,365)





(25,932)





—

Acquisition costs



—





—





386





2,975

NOI

$ 80,175



$ 76,578



$ 69,720



$ 60,407



Guidance Reconciliations of NOI, Same Store NOI, NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our 2022 Pro Forma NOI guidance to our net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2022



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022







Mid-Point (1)



Mid-Point (1)



Net income (loss)

$ 109,508



$ (7,426)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to NOI:

















Advisory and administrative fees



7,648





1,857



Corporate general and administrative expenses



14,596





3,434



Property general and administrative expenses (2)

2,600





650



Depreciation and amortization



95,233





24,935



Interest expense



48,086





12,167



Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



981





(141)



Gain on sales of real estate



(128,156)





—



NOI (3) $ 150,496



$ 35,476



Less Non-Same Store

















Revenues (4)

(42,540)











Operating expenses (4)

17,435











Same Store NOI (4) $ 125,391













(1) Mid-Point estimates shown for full year and first quarter 2022 guidance. Assumptions made for full year and first quarter 2022 NOI guidance include the Same Store operating growth projections included in the "2022 Full Year Guidance Summary" section of this release and the effect of the acquisition and dispositions throughout the fiscal year. (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. (3) 2022 Pro Forma NOI Guidance takes into effect the forecast dispositions of Old Farm, Stone Creek at Old Farm, and Hollister Place as if they were disposed of on December 31, 2022, which we estimate would have contributed approximately an additional $2,000, $500, and $700, respectively, to NOI. Additionally, 2022 Pro Forma NOI Guidance excludes NOI for projected acquisitions in 2022, which we estimate would have contributed approximately an additional $5,400 to NOI. (4) Amounts are derived from the results of operations of our pro forma Full Year 2022 Same Store properties and Non-Same Store properties. There are 31 properties in our pro forma Full Year 2022 Same Store pool.

The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,





2018



2017



2016



2015

Net income (loss)

$ (1,614)



$ 56,359



$ 25,888



$ (10,992)

Depreciation and amortization



47,470





48,752





35,643





40,801

Gain on sales of real estate



(13,742)





(78,365)





(25,932)





—

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(96)





(1,695)





(4,583)





(4,170)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



32,018





25,051





31,016





25,639



































FFO per share - basic

$ 1.51



$ 1.19



$ 1.46



$ 1.20

FFO per share - diluted

$ 1.48



$ 1.17



$ 1.46



$ 1.20



































Acquisition costs



—





—





386





2,975

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



3,576





5,719





1,722





652

Casualty-related recoveries



(663)





—





—





—

Change in fair value on derivative instruments - ineffective portion



—





(309)





(1,683)





—

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



159





403





—





—

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(9)





(429)





(94)





(322)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



35,081





30,435





31,347





28,944



































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 1.66



$ 1.45



$ 1.48



$ 1.36

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 1.62



$ 1.42



$ 1.47



$ 1.36



































Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,491





1,592





1,423





1,081

Equity-based compensation expense



4,198





3,108





825





—

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(17)





(76)





(140)





(92)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



40,753





35,059





33,455





29,933



































AFFO per share - basic

$ 1.92



$ 1.66



$ 1.58



$ 1.41

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 1.88



$ 1.64



$ 1.57



$ 1.41



































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



21,189





21,057





21,232





21,294

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



21,667





21,399





21,314





21,294



