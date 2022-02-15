Otava Certified as a VMware Validated Partner for Disaster Recovery

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, announced today that it has achieved Validated Status with VMware for its cloud-based Disaster Recovery solution.

(PRNewsfoto/Otava) (PRNewswire)

The designation as a DR Validated Partner indicates that Otava's Disaster Recovery as a Service, powered by VMware, has been certified by VMware as a recognized solution to help customers solve data protection challenges for on-premises and cloud infrastructure. Otava's DRaaS protects customers' valuable assets with an airtight DRaaS solution designed specifically for their VMware environments, providing automated recovery and fallback, offering recovery point objective (RPO) as low as five minutes, reducing operating costs, and freeing up IT teams to focus on high value projects.

"We are pleased to be named as a VMware Validated Disaster Recovery partner, as it underscores our strength and success in delivering cloud-based disaster recovery to our clients," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "It's never been more important to protect valuable company and customer data and Otava's data protection portfolio is designed to make it easy to safeguard vital digital information and keep systems up and running. We greatly value our long-time and ongoing partnership with VMware as we continue to grow and evolve to serve the needs of our customers."

Data protection solutions including disaster recovery are key as ransomware and other cybercrime continues to advance. Otava's Disaster Recovery as a Service, powered by VMware, enables organizations to recover their VMware environments quickly and easily without the burden and expense of deploying and managing a secondary site. Otava clouds run on VMware-native architecture so that environments can be recovered quickly, minimizing application downtime.

In 2021, Otava also achieved VMware Cloud Verified status. To learn more about Otava's partnership with VMware and its award winning hybrid cloud and data protection solutions portfolio, visit our website.

About Otava

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

VMware, VMware Cloud and VMware Cloud Verified are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Otava