Qustodio announces partnership with Bouygues Telecom France

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital safety platform Qustodio has partnered with Bouygues Telecom to provide French families with next-generation tools to secure their children's online safety and digital wellbeing.

Children are now spending more time in front of screens than ever before, a trend which has accelerated even faster during the coronavirus pandemic, with Qustodio data showing screen time skyrocketing in recent years. Young people today frequently use multiple devices which influence their daily lives and greatly increase their dependence on technology. According to market research, 90% of 11 year-olds now own their own phone, and 39% of teenagers state they could not live without one.

To help parents secure their children's digital wellbeing and create a safer online environment for the whole family, Bouygues Telecom will now offer Qustodio Premium's cross-platform services to all customers in the French market. Covering up to five devices, Qustodio's parent and child-friendly solution offers protection across most productivity devices, including: iOS iPhone/iPad, Android, Mac, Chromebook, Windows and Kindle.

Using Qustodio, families can:

Block inappropriate content using smart filters

Manage and balance screen time across multiple devices

Set time limits, or entirely block, specific games and apps

Monitor time children spend on social media

Locate their children in real time in case of emergency

"Parenting in the digital age is bringing families face-to-face with challenges they have never experienced before. Now that our children are digital natives, we have to be digital parents," states Eduardo Cruz, CEO and Co-founder of Qustodio. "We are proud to partner with Bouygues Telecom in our joint mission to help French families to keep their children safe and secure online."

About Qustodio

Qustodio is the world leader in online safety and digital wellbeing for families. Since 2012, our cross-platform parental control app and expert insights have helped parents around the world protect their children against online harm such as predators, cyberbullies and inappropriate content, while also helping them create healthy digital habits and awareness. With more than 4 million users, and accessible in 8 languages across +180 countries, Qustodio promotes the healthy use of technology, a safer internet, and open communication between parents and kids around the world.

