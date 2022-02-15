Verkada Unveils Access Control Support for Schlage Electronic Locks

Verkada's new integration with Schlage makes it easier to secure more doors and transition to a cloud-managed system.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, today announced a new integration with Schlage electronic locks from Allegion, a leading security products and solutions provider, to expand access control deeper into buildings. By supporting integrations with Schlage AD and NDE and LE Series wireless locks, organizations can cost-effectively increase security and visibility over more interior doors.

Scaling Access Control with Schlage NDE and LE Wireless Locks

By integrating with the Schlage NDE and LE Series, organizations can add wireless locks to doors that would have previously been cost-prohibitive due to wiring. Additionally, they can add security to low-traffic and unwired doors without being limited by cable range or the number of doors per controller.

"It is great to see new entrants that bring energy and enthusiasm into the industry. We are excited to have Verkada supporting the Schlage AD and NDE/LE Series wireless lock portfolio as their first integration in the intelligent lock product space. We look forward to working collaboratively to address customer needs to provide a safe and secure work environment," says Tom Welham, PACS Business Leader at Allegion.

Enabling Lockdown with the Schlage AD Series

Authorized administrators are able to initiate a lockdown from any mobile device from the Verkada Pass app, or web-based browser via the cloud-based Command platform. With the Schlage AD Series, this capability can be easily extended across classrooms, staff rooms, and offices.

"By bringing more doors into Verkada's integrated platform, we can respond faster and give first responders the access they need to keep our students safe in an emergency," says Meredith Essalat, Head of School at Mission Dolores Academy, "I can initiate a lockdown from my phone or computer, share a video feed or floor plan with police, and create safe zones within the school where we can monitor the incident as it is happening."

From the same cloud-based physical security platform, live videos and floor plans can be shared with response teams to provide 'eyes on the ground' as emergencies unfold. Door access during a lockdown can also be restricted to only certain personnel — such as first responders — to prevent unauthorized entry.

Schlage lock integrations are available on Feb 10. To learn more, please contact sales@verkada.com or visit www.verkada.com.

About Verkada

Verkada is the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security. Designed with simplicity, security and scalability in mind, Verkada's video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms and visitor management natively integrate with an intuitive cloud-managed platform and are virtually effortless to install, maintain and manage across thousands of sites. Verkada protects over 9,700 organizations, including more than 1000 schools, and 43 of the Fortune 500.

About Allegion

Allegion is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

