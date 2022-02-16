REATA PHARMACEUTICALS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RETA

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until February 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RETA), if they purchased the Company's securities, and/or sold put options between November 14, 2016 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities and/or sold put options of Reata as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-reta/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 18, 2022.

About the Lawsuits

Reata and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 6, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released briefing documents regarding the Company's product, bardoxolone, stating that "the FDA review team d[id] not believe the submitted data demonstrate that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with AS and reducing the risk of progression to kidney failure." On this news, shares of Reata fell $29.77, or 38%, to close at $48.92 per share on December 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. Then, on December 8, 2021, the FDA's Advisory Committee unanimously decided that bardoxolone was not effective based on the submitted data. On this news, shares of Reata fell $25.31, or 46%, to close at $29.11 per share on December 9, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The first-filed case is Doyle v. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al., No. 21-cv-00987.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

