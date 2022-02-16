Taylor Northeast becomes exclusive US distributor of EPIQ Mecfor

MORGANTOWN, Pa. and SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Northeast (TNE), a Pennsylvania-based material handling equipment supplier, is pleased to announce that it is now the factory-authorized distributor of EPIQ Mecfor mobile equipment, products, and parts for the entire US market.

As of January 1, 2022, TNE and its affiliate company, H&K Equipment, are handling all EPIQ Mecfor equipment sales, rentals, and aftermarket support within the United States.

"As EPIQ Machinery continues to grow, we are excited to have this opportunity to expand our equipment and service offerings," said Yannick Beaulé, chief revenue officer of EPIQ Machinery.

A brand component of EPIQ Machinery, Mecfor manufactures customized mobile equipment for harsh working environments such as aluminum mills. With multiple operations in Quebec, Canada, and a location in France, EPIQ Machinery has a strong international footprint but was looking to increase its coverage in the United States, which laid the groundwork for its relationship with TNE.

"We were drawn to EPIQ Mecfor because, as an organization, we've been providing this kind of highly specialized equipment to myriad heavy industries for decades," said Kevin Koch, vice-president of Taylor Northeast. "We have been working with EPIQ Mecfor for several years, and this expanded partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for us to better serve our customers throughout the US."

Long a leader in specialized machinery, EPIQ has focused recently on creating what it has dubbed an Aluminum Hub of Excellence to increase its offerings for all aspects of the aluminum sector around the world, an aim that addresses the needs of much of TNE's customer base.

"The entire team here at TNE closely understands the challenges that aluminum producers face in finding the right piece of mobile equipment for their demanding applications," Koch said. "There really is no other dealer in the country that is set up to address those needs the way that we are."

Chet Pawelski, a veteran of the heavy equipment industry and TNE's EPIQ Mecfor US sales specialist, is overseeing all sales, rentals, and technical inquiries as well as advising on new and existing equipment. Buck Shirey, TNE's EPIQ Mecfor US support specialist, is managing all US parts orders as well as service and aftermarket requests.

Headquartered in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, TNE has provided sales, service, and parts for large-capacity lift trucks and specialized industrial equipment throughout the mid-Atlantic and Northeast since 1989. The company's broad geographic reach has enabled it to begin providing unique material handling solutions to customers in all regions of the US.

Beaulé noted that TNE's extensive presence and experience were key components in their decision to select a US distributor. "TNE shares our commitment to quality and service, and we are thrilled to bring their passion and expertise to our US customers through this partnership."

About Taylor Northeast:

TNE, a founding member of the H&K Equipment Group, was established as Taylor Northeast in 1989 by George Koch and Pete Cicero to provide high-capacity lift trucks and specialized material handling systems to customers in eastern Pennsylvania and the greater Philadelphia area. Today, TNE organizations operate from 12 facilities in five states. In addition to custom heavy equipment, TNE and its affiliated companies provide container handlers, railcar movers, jockey trucks, burden carriers, industrial electromagnets, and heavy machine transportation. TNE also specializes in modifying and equipping lift trucks and reach stackers for distinct applications in a wide range of industries.

For more information about aluminum industry and heavy-duty equipment from TNE, please visit aluminum.taylornortheast.com and taylornortheast.com. To learn more about TNE and the H&K Equipment Group, visit taylornortheast.com and hkequipmentgroup.com.

About EPIQ Machinery

EPIQ Machinery is a world leader in heavy equipment for the aluminum, pulp and paper, and rail equipment industries. The company has a critical mass internationally with diversified activities on various niche markets providing a solid installed base and a strong capacity for its aftermarket services.

EPIQ Machinery shows strong leadership in the development of its own innovative technologies: Mobile Equipment, Autonomous Vehicle (AGV), Fixed Equipment, Process Systems, Industry 4.0 Robotics and Automation Center. To learn more about EPIQ Machinery, please visit epiqmachinery.com.

