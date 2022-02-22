Salesfloor Appoints Haitham Ghadiry as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesfloor , the industry-leading Virtual Shopping and Clienteling mobile application, announced that Haitham Ghadiry has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. Ghadiry is a proven executive with more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and strategic business transformation and growth. As CRO, he is responsible for driving go-to-market strategy, sales performance, and overall operations of the global sales, marketing, and channel partners.

"Haitham is a proven sales and marketing expert with a history of scaling businesses for profitable growth and turning companies into market leaders," said Oscar Sachs, CEO of Salesfloor. "He's a visionary and a customer-centric global leader with strong experience in creating and implementing pull-through and new go-to-market strategies. We are very excited to welcome Haitham to the Salesfloor team and look forward to continuing our growth in markets around the world."

"I am excited to join Salesfloor, a leader in virtual shopping and clienteling – and a space that is growing rapidly," said Ghadiry. "The company's unrivaled and immersive platform, along with its partnerships with some of the world's top retailers, provides an outstanding opportunity to scale globally, equip retailers with a premier platform solution, and furthering the Salesfloor mission of redefining the role of store associates. I am looking forward to this role and working with a team made up of extremely talented individuals."

Prior to joining Salesfloor, Ghadiry was the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TrueCommerce where he was commissioned to chart the course for growth for a market leader in supply chain collaboration. While at TrueCommerce, he played a leading role in growing the company from $9M to $184M organically and inorganically. Prior to that, Ghadiry was Global Director of Sales and Strategic Accounts at Trimble Navigation where he revitalized the sales organization and developed a model that supported multiple future acquisitions. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Tourism and Hotel Management from Helwan University Cairo.

