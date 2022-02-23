Diamond Braces Opens Multiple Locations In New York & New Jersey to Provide Orthodontic Care to Those in Need

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Braces announces the opening of multiple new locations throughout New York and New Jersey, furthering its commitment to making orthodontic care affordable and accessible to patients throughout the tri-state area. Diamond Braces offers affordable braces and Invisalign treatment plans with monthly payment options for qualified candidates.

Over the past few months, Diamond Braces has opened six new locations – five in Brooklyn and one in Englewood, New Jersey. This gives Diamond Braces a grand total of 48 total offices spread across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Each of the new locations is listed below including a helpful link to each office's individual page for you to book a consultation or orthodontic appointment.

In addition to the offices that have already opened, there are three more offices coming soon:

Need a different location closer to your home or workplace? Visit our office locator and simply punch in your zip code. Our brand-new website will help you find a Diamond Braces office close to your home so you can begin your own smile journey.

About Diamond Braces

Diamond Braces, a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, is a leader in high-quality orthodontic care on the East Coast. For the past 20 years, Diamond Braces has been guided by their AAA principles of affordability, accessibility, and amazing service. For more information, visit diamondbraces.com

Contact:

Jeff Kotuby

908-472-2844

jeffk@diamondbraces.com

