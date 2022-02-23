Home Care Association of America Releases Report Revealing State of Home Care in US

Report calls for home care leaders and policymakers to unite around industry-changing policy positions to enable Americans to age with comfort, safety and dignity

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA), the unified voice of the home care industry representing nearly 4,000 agencies, today released "State of Home Care: Industry at a Crossroads." The report showcases data, industry challenges, and new policy priorities concerning the state of home care in the United States. The report was produced in partnership with the Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA).

Spotlighting faults in our long-term healthcare system, the report calls on home care industry leaders and policymakers to unite around initiatives that address the rapidly growing demand for care and to help Americans age in comfort, safety and independence.

"With the growth of the Medicare population projected to double from 40 to 80 million adults by 2040, addressing the shortfalls in care for older Americans must begin now," said HCAOA CEO Vicki Hoak. "This report provides policy positions home care leaders can champion to elevate the caregiving profession and provide Americans with the care they need, want and deserve in their homes."

According to AARP, 3 out of 4 Americans want to stay in their homes as they age. Home care is a lifeline for millions of families with elderly loved ones, a set of eyes and ears for doctors, and an enormous potential source of savings for government and private health insurance programs.

The pandemic thrust home care into the epicenter of a national discussion about the importance, safety and value of care for older Americans.

To read "State of Home Care: Industry at a Crossroads" and watch the release featuring HCAOA CEO Vicki Hoak, industry leaders, caregivers, and GCOA leadership, visit www.hcaoa.org/state-of-home-care-industry-at-crossroads.html.

The report was financially supported by Axxess.

About Home Care Association of America

Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America is the unified voice of the home care industry, strengthening our members through advocacy, education and research. HCAOA represents nearly 4,000 agencies that employ more than 500,000 caregivers across the United States. www.hcaoa.org

