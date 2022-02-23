InventHelp Inventor Develops Mirror Magnifier (DHM-606)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every time I put makeup on, I have to fight with my glasses and work around them," said an inventor from Raleigh, N.C. "I needed a way to be able to see in the mirror without having to wear my glasses."

She developed MAGNIFICENT ME, patent-pending, to enhance vision for facial care like applying makeup, plucking eyebrows and shaving. At the same time, it keeps eyeglasses out of the way for close work in a mirror. As such, this lightweight, compact and portable accessory helps users improve their personal appearance quickly and easily. Practical and versatile, it is also easy to attach, use and remove. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

