TextLocate selects Socket from Metafora as its Preferred Integrations Solution

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TextLocate selects Socket as its preferred integration solution to enable easier, faster integration between shippers, brokers, carriers, and technology providers.

Many freight businesses have set up APIs but have yet to realize these APIs to their full potential. Socket is a freight-specific integration platform developed by Metafora to empower companies to leverage these APIs quickly, without taking time away from their product team.

When it comes to visibility, TextLocate gives power back to the driver to enable tracking when required and disable when not required, in an affordable way that also meets shipper expectations.

Ryan Rogers, Founder & CEO for TextLocate says, "When looking for an integration partner, we felt Metafora's Socket platform is a great fit to connect TextLocate's API to enable Visibility Simplified for current and future customers. Our text enabled location services, combined with 2-way chat communications, becomes most powerful when combined with Socket to create a one-to-many connection."

Ryan Schreiber, VP of Industry and Growth for Metafora adds, "TextLocate is a great product that we're excited to have on the Socket platform. It's a simple visibility solution that can provide incredible value for brokers, shippers, and carriers to drive up adoption without sacrificing the quality of data, simply by giving drivers more control over the choice of when to be tracked."

About Metafora

Metafora, previously "CarrierDirect", is a business consulting and software development firm that exclusively serves the transportation, logistics, and supply chain space. Metafora partners with carriers, shippers, and freight tech vendors to help them optimize their business and develop tech strategy to fuel their growth. Metafora+ is their partnership network for the thinkers, the leaders, the innovators in the logistics space.

About TextLocate

TextLocate is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It was founded in 2021 by logistics technology executive Ryan Rogers as the solution to freight location tracking and communication for brokers, partner carriers, and shippers. Rogers, a Chattanooga native, has formerly held executive positions with Amazon.com and Chattanooga transportation companies U.S. Xpress and Covenant Logistics. For more information about TextLocate or to sign up for a free account, visit www.textlocate.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Metafora