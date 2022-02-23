Thinkific continues to strengthen its Board of Directors

Continue to strengthen the Board of Directors, by adding complementary skill sets through the appointment of Steve Krenzer as a Board Member.

This appointment builds out the experience of the Board of Directors, specifically enhancing expertise related to finance, operations and sales & marketing, and providing enhanced corporate governance as we execute on our growth strategy.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, today announced the appointment of Steve Krenzer to the Board of Directors.

"We are excited to have Steve join Thinkific's Board of Directors. He brings substantial expertise relevant to scaling high-growth organizations and enhances the overall skill sets represented on our Board of Directors, with executive experience in sales, operations and finance," said Greg Smith, Thinkific's Co-Founder & CEO. "Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and unique experience that will help us navigate the next steps in our growth."

"I'm honoured to be joining the Board of a company that is committed to creating an unstoppable force for positive change, through their leading SaaS platform that democratizes knowledge and unites business and education, " said Steve Krenzer.

Mr. Krenzer brings over 20 years of executive experience in finance, operations, sales and marketing, including his current role as Chief Financial Officer at Alkuri Global Acquisition Corporation, and held previous roles as Chief Operating Officer at Groupon and Chief Executive Officer at Core Digital Media.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "targets", "trends", "indicator", "adoption", "trajectory", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "outlook", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plans related to the addition of a new board director and the expected benefits of the board director's experience and skillset as a member of the board of directors and the expected benefits the board director may bring in support of the company's growth plans. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

