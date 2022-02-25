Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Partnership with Spanish Soccer Club Villareal CF

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announced today that a sponsorship agreement has been reached between Color Star and European soccer powerhouse Villareal CF, together embarking hand in hand on a footballing journey.

Villarreal CF is a soccer club based in the city of Villarreal, Spain. Founded on the 10th of March, 1923, the team currently competes in La Liga, the top flight of Spanish soccer. Nicknamed as the Yellow Submarine, Villareal has achieved numerous domestic and international honors in the mere 10 years following their promotion to La Liga. These achievements include beating Manchester United to win the UEFA Europa League, winning the UEFA Intertoto Cup twice, finishing as UEFA Champions League semi-finalist, UEFA Super Cup runners-up, La Liga runners-up, while also in the process working a series of legendary European soccer miracles. This is also one more partnership for Color Star in the field of sports.

Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star said, "Villarreal is a very inspiring team. We admire and love the team's aggressive spirit. We hope that this partnership will help usher Color Star to Europe and into the soccer scene, a sport that incites unbelievable levels of passion into the hearts of millions. This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we believe that as the partnership grows, our cooperation will naturally deepen in the future."

At the time of this partnership, Villarreal is playing in the UEFA Champions League. The CEO of Color Star was warmly received by the team when he attended a match. The Company believes that by partnering with these top sports competitions and powerhouse teams, the Company's business development and advertising will improve as well.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

