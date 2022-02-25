CoventBridge appoints Glenn Prager as Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoventBridge (USA), Inc. announced today that Glenn Prager, the company's Executive Vice President of Government Solutions has been appointed Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer for the company.

Since joining CoventBridge in 2019, Glenn has led the company's strategic expansion into government contracting, leveraging his wealth of experience in combating fraud, waste, and abuse in both the public and private sectors, bringing innovation and program integrity to the fight against fraud. He has established new company relationships across a variety of federal and state agencies, as well as partnerships with an array of Prime and Subcontractor partners.

Glenn has a strong track record of producing successful results throughout his career, including tenures with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) ultimately leading to his appointment as Arizona's Inspector General.

Glenn Prager shared, "The complexity and scale of today's fraud schemes, particularly in healthcare programs, is ever-increasing. At CoventBridge, we focus on combining cutting edge technology, a highly trained and experienced national cadre of fraud investigators, clinicians, and some of the strongest strategic alliances and partnerships in the industry to offer our payor-clients end-to-end fraud solutions. We stand on the front line in the fight against fraud, waste, and abuse and will continue to seek opportunities where we can assist both public and private payors to protect the integrity of their benefits programs."

Said Doug Merriman, CoventBridge Chief Executive Officer, "We're pleased to expand Glenn's role in the company, pursuing our strategic goals, while maintaining the performance and operational continuity valued by our clients, partners and stakeholders."

About CoventBridge

CoventBridge is the global leader in full-service investigations, delivering top-tier data privacy and security practices while deploying robust case management technology customized to clients' needs. CoventBridge Group is SOC 2 Type II certified and HIPAA compliant, offering secure internal controls ensuring compliance to all legal and ethical standards in the counter fraud market.

CoventBridge services include Surveillance, SIU and Compliance, Program Integrity Investigations, Medical Review, Data Analytics, Claims Investigations, Counter Fraud Programs, Desktop Investigations, Social Media Investigations, Complex International Investigations and Vendor Management Programs. For insurers wishing to streamline their investigative services into one Vendor Management program, CoventBridge offers scalable outsourcing alternatives, enabling clients to lower expenses while ensuring high performance and central visibility for their stakeholders.

