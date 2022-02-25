Elementum Bermuda Strengthens Investment Team with New VP

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued effort to strengthen its presence and operations in Bermuda, Elementum, a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural catastrophe event reinsurance investments, today announced the addition of a new Vice President, Alaina Cubbon, to its senior team.

As Vice President, Portfolio Management on Elementum's Investment Team, Alaina Cubbon will focus on portfolio construction and underwriting for Elementum's CRI-inclusive funds. She joins the firm from the ILS Investment Team at Hiscox in Bermuda where her responsibilities involved portfolio construction, reporting, valuation, and systems and product development. Previously, she held roles as Vice President of Analytics and Research at Hiscox Re in Bermuda, and was a member of the Property Underwriting Team at Catlin Underwriting (formerly Wellington Underwriting) in London. In addition to her extensive reinsurance market experience, Alaina's depth of ESG-expertise will be instrumental as the firm evolves its approach and framework to ESG management.

"I am thrilled to join Elementum as the firm furthers its evolution and growth in Bermuda," said Alaina Cubbon. "Our investors have come to rely on the depth of reinsurance expertise the team brings to the investment process. I look forward to helping our team enrich the already high standard of portfolio management Elementum's investors have come to expect."

Paul Barker, Partner and Portfolio Manager in Bermuda added: "Underpinning our investment and underwriting processes is our talent. Rooted in our firm's culture, our collaborative nature and focus on inclusion across experiences, skillsets, and perspectives has allowed us to cross-train our team and increase participation by our people in the entire investment lifecycle. Alaina brings robust experience in the industry and I couldn't be happier for her to join our team in Bermuda as we continue to scale our operations and deliver exceptional experiences for both our talent and our investor community."

About Elementum Advisors LLC

Elementum Advisors is an independently-operated, SEC-registered alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural event reinsurance investments. With offices in Chicago and Bermuda, the firm manages a wide spectrum of risk-linked investments to satisfy a large range of risk/return profiles and liquidity objectives. The Elementum team possesses a lengthy track record of portfolio management for risk-linked investments, from more liquid catastrophe bonds to higher alpha collateralized reinsurance investments.

