Former NBC Sports President and Former Hospital CIO Join Student-Athlete Wellness App The Zone David Preschlack, former NBC Sports President, and Shawn Fry, a leading healthcare data security expert, will join The Zone to help enhance student-athlete wellness nationwide.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preschlack, a 20 year veteran within sports and digital media, will be joining The Zone as a member of their advisory board. As former president of NBC Sports Regional Networks and NBC Sports Group Platform and Content Strategy, he oversaw nine big-market regional networks, two of which finished No. 1 in their respective markets, while managing relationships with valued partners such as NBA, MLB, and NHL teams. Reporting to the chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports, Mark Lazarus, David Preschlack led NBC Sports' strategy regarding existing and in-development content, and oversaw the creation of the company's first e-sports tournament, Universal Open: Rocket League. Prior to NBC Sports, Preschlack built a successful 20 year career with Disney and ESPN, where he served as executive vice president of the conglomerate's affiliate sales and marketing group and managed the content distribution on platforms such as Watch ABC, ESPN 3, and Watch Disney. Working closely with The Zone's Co-Founders, Ivan Tchatchuowo and Erik Poldroo, Preschlack will help assist in the company's overall growth, content strategy, and innovation to help Universities enhance their wellness culture.

"I am thrilled to have partnered with Erik, Ivan and everyone at The Zone and look forward to helping them in any way that I can to fulfill their mission of putting wellness coaching in every athlete's pocket," said Preschlack.

Shawn Fry, former hospital CIO and leading data security expert, will join The Zone as Chief Technology Officer & Chief Information Officer. Fry has spent the last 25 years managing the sensitive healthcare data of more than 50 million Americans, for hundreds of hospitals across the country. As a successful entrepreneur, Shawn holds multiple patents relating to data structure and transport, error connection, and advanced network security and exited the company after a successful sale to private equity . As Founder of The Neurodiversity Foundation, Fry also brings expertise in areas of operational logistics, analytics, security, compliance, and innovation. He has served as a conference panel expert at the University of Texas and Stanford Medical School; where he routinely featured as an expert in healthcare-related news stories airing on the NBC affiliate channel in Houston, TX, KPRC.

"Our schools have an unprecedented problem of dealing with escalating emotional hardships from the pandemic and modern life. The Zone meets this problem head on with a very practical solution that fits into the modern students lifestyle that offsets untold anguish and heartaches for students, schools and their families. It is uncomfortable to talk about the strains of emotional health on students and that is why we see the crisis we have today. Schools have the responsibility to meet this need and The Zone is the best solution I have seen to date," said Fry.

The addition of Fry will help ensure the data security and utmost privacy for each Zone user, while providing the highest HIPAA, FERPA, and compliance standards for Universities and their athletic programs.

The Zone is a digital, AI-powered platform designed for athletes to monitor and support their mental health and wellness. Through a series of unique content and programming, The Zone aims to provide athletes with premium, unfettered access to mental health and wellness tools, resources, and professionals aimed at managing and enhancing their holistic wellness experience.

