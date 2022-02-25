Kitchen Magic Earns Best of Houzz 2022 Awards in the Design & Service Categories

NAZARETH, Pa. , Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic has earned a "Best of Houzz 2022" award for Design & Customer Service" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The 42-year-old, family-owned & operated kitchen remodeling firm was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community. The winners are among the top-rated 2.7 million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals.

This marks the 10-year anniversary of the Best of Houzz awards program. Badges are awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service, and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2021. Not only is Kitchen Magic a 10-time Best of Houzz winner for Service (averaging an A-rating since the program's inception), but also a 2-time Best of Houzz for Design winner.

"Best of Houzz 2022" badges appear on winners' profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects".

"Consistently winning these accolades in both the design & service categories speaks directly to our focus on customer satisfaction, as well as quality craftsmanship and kitchen design", said John Lamberti, Director of Marketing, Kitchen Magic. We are extremely proud of these achievements, as only the top 4% of all Houzz kitchen remodelers rank in the Best of Houzz Service category nationwide," Lamberti continued.

"We launched the Best of Houzz awards program over a decade ago to highlight the work of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing at Houzz. "When homeowners come to Houzz to find professionals to complete their projects, the Best of Houzz badges offer a marker of credibility, supporting their decision to move forward. We are extremely proud of this year's winners, many of whom have won multiple times, and we're pleased to give them this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. Visit houzz.com for more information.

About Kitchen Magic

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens using an exclusive cabinet refacing process. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and R.I. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide eight times, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a 10-time Best of Houzz winner for service & design, and an 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

