Navitas Drives GaN Sustainability Benefits at Deutsche Bank Conference Next-gen GaN semiconductor estimated to save up to 2.6 Gtons / year CO2 by 2050

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced its participation in Deutsche Bank's 2022 dbAccess Global ESG Conference.

Navitas to highlight how next-generation GaN semiconductors support sustainability by increasing the efficiency of applications ranging from mobile and consumer electronics and electric vehicles to solar power and data center servers. (PRNewswire)

Next-gen GaN semiconductor estimated to save 2.6 Gtons / year CO2 by 2050

During the event Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan will host a 'fireside chat' to describe how next-generation GaN semiconductors support sustainability by increasing the efficiency of applications ranging from mobile and consumer electronics and electric vehicles to solar power and data center servers.

Earlier in February, Navitas was the first company to publish a sustainability report that comprehensively quantifies the positive impact of GaN power semiconductors on climate change based on global standards.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. With over 145 patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

"Navitas' mission is to become the next-generation power semiconductor leader and contribute to reduction of fossil-fuel emissions as we work with others to 'Electrify Our World'," says Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan. "Our technologies can increase our customers' ability to achieve their own CO 2 emissions targets by reducing the end-use electricity and material requirements of their products."

The dbAccess Global ESG conference runs from 28th February to 2nd March 2022. Mr. Sheridan's fireside chat will take place on 1st March at 1pm EST.

Eligible participants can register for the event at: https://conferences.db.com/europe/dbAccess-ESG/dbaccess-esg-conference-registration

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver

VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

Navitas logo (PRNewsfoto/Navitas Semiconductor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navitas Semiconductor