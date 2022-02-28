Marc Zoelle Joins Lerch Bates as Area General Manager; Will Lead NYC Vertical Transpiration Consulting Practice

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Feb. 21, 2022, Marc Zoelle will join Lerch Bates as Area General Manager at the global consulting firm's New York office, bringing 21 years of elevator industry experience that spans management roles at various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Otis Worldwide and Kone Corporation.

In his new role as Area General Manager, Zoelle will lead the New York area's vertical transportation consulting services practice. Zoelle will ensure the successful execution of project deliverables and financials while leading strategic planning, performance metrics measurement and benchmarking, forecasting, staffing, compliance and corporate standards implementation.

"Our New York business is growing rapidly," said Bart Stephan, CEO of Lerch Bates. "With more great opportunities in sight, Lerch Bates was poised to add a leader to our New York team who could help drive our continued growth following many years of success in the market. As Area General Manager, Marc will utilize his expertise with OEMs and the New York vertical transportation industry to support Lerch Bates's strategic advancement and drive continued optimization of our business practices there."

Zoelle will report to New York Area Vice President Joe Neto, whose former company Joe Neto and Associates was acquired by Lerch Bates in 2015. In addition to Lerch Bates's renowned vertical transportation practice in the NYC area, the company also has a robust testing and inspections operation that expects to see significant YOY growth.

Zoelle most recently served as the Senior Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for Otis Elevator Company following more than three years as the Vice President of Greater New York, also for Otis Elevator Company. The University of Iowa alumnus received his Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing and communications prior to completing his Master of Business Administration at Iona College's Hagan School of Business in New Rochelle, New York.

Celebrating its 75th year of business in 2022, Lerch Bates was the first vertical transportation consulting firm in the nation. Last month, Lerch Bates unveiled a new logo alongside additional specialties and services. This new breadth will allow the firm to expand its reputation in the vertical transportation industry to provide consulting services that directly impact total cost of operation by optimizing a structure's performance at any lifecycle stage and on all six sides of the building. Go to LerchBates.com to learn more.

