CARS Closes Acquisition of The Accu-Trade Group, Adding Digital Vehicle Acquisition to the CARS Platform

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("CARS" or the "Company"), a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions, has closed the acquisition of the Accu-Trade Group, which was announced last month. The Accu-Trade Group includes real-time, VIN-specific appraisal and valuation data, instant guaranteed offer capabilities and logistics technology.

CARS paid $65 million at the closing today, which was funded using a combination of cash on hand and revolver draw. There may be future payments of up to an additional $63 million, which may be higher or lower based on actual performance, to be earned over the next three years.

"The acquisition of Accu-Trade appraisal technology facilitates our entry into the rapidly growing multi-billion digital vehicle acquisition market," said Alex Vetter, Chief Executive Officer of CARS. "The acquisition of this scalable technology further advances our platform strategy and accelerates our end-to-end capabilities, while building on our competitive advantages and delivering additional shareholder value."

CARS will be launching new sell-it-yourself capabilities, giving the approximately 11 million annual private-party car sellers in the U.S. the option to sell to another consumer or to one of thousands of certified dealers. The new Accu-Trade technology will be featured next week at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) conference and integrated across our platform shortly following the show.

ABOUT CARS.COM

CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers; DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform; automotive fintech platform CreditIQ and Accu-Trade a vehicle valuation and appraisal technology.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™ , Dealer Inspire ®, FUEL ™, DealerRater ®, CreditIQ ™, Accu-Trade.com ™, Auto.com ™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com® . For more information, visit www.Cars.com .

