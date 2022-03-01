RE/MAX affiliates donated a record $11.4 million to CMN Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada last year, bringing total fundraising since 1992 to more than $185 million

Giving Hits New High as RE/MAX Celebrates 30 Years of Partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals RE/MAX affiliates donated a record $11.4 million to CMN Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada last year, bringing total fundraising since 1992 to more than $185 million

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC today announced that its affiliates have donated more than $185 million through the brand's 30-year philanthropic partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMN Hospitals). The total, which includes a record $11.4 million donated in 2021, was announced during the 2022 RE/MAX R4® convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The convention's opening general session celebrated the partnership in grand style. Marie Osmond, the Co-Founder of CMN Hospitals, appeared on stage to thank RE/MAX affiliates for their support and generosity through the years. She said their donations make an incredible difference in the lives of kids being treated at member hospitals of CMN Hospitals. The session also featured a moving performance by CMN Ambassador Ava Paige, a 17-year-old singer and cancer survivor.

"Having Marie and Ava join us at R4 to speak directly to RE/MAX brokers and agents was a special treat," said Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development, who has directed the partnership since its earliest days. "RE/MAX affiliates have taken this cause to heart for many years. Their generosity reflects the RE/MAX culture of giving, and their donations change the lives of so many children and their families. It's an amazing thing to be part of."

The RE/MAX Miracle Home Program, through which many agents make a donation after a closed transaction, is the cornerstone of the partnership. The Miracle Home Program is designed to connect RE/MAX agents with member hospitals of CMN Hospitals by encouraging them to donate on behalf of their clients to directly benefit their local member children's hospital.

Agents involved in the program make a contribution each time they close a transaction and send an Honor Card to their clients letting them know they donated on their behalf. Agents who donate $500 or more in a calendar year through the Miracle System receive the recognition of being a Miracle Agent. Agents also raise funds in a variety of other ways, including organizing live auctions and hosting community festivals.

"Real estate is a hyper-local business and we know so many RE/MAX agents who want to make a difference in their own communities," said Reagan. "Hitting this fundraising milestone is an incredible accomplishment and has afforded comfort, treatment and hope to the millions of children and families under the care of member hospitals of CMN Hospitals. RE/MAX remains committed to the CMN Hospitals mission and we look forward to breaking new records in the future."

"We're grateful for the partnerships that connect businesses with local communities, caregivers and supporters on a mission to help kids grow up healthier, stronger and ready for tomorrow," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of CMN Hospitals. "Our 30-year partnership with RE/MAX embodies just that and is proof that we make the greatest impact when we come together."

In September 2021, RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos announced that his author proceeds from sales of his book, "Start with a Win: Tools and Lessons to Create Personal and Business Success" would be donated to CMN Hospitals.

Learn more about the RE/MAX and CMN Hospitals Partnership on RE/MAX News.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com. This is not an offer of a franchise. Any franchise offer is made only after a Franchise Disclosure Document has been provided.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

