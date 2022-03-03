DEWALT® Wins Two Highly Coveted Popular Mechanics® 2022 Tool Awards; Company Recognized for Power Tools Innovation for Best Cordless Driver and Most Compact Impact Driver

TOWSON, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and a leader in total jobsite solutions, announced today that is has been awarded two Popular Mechanics® 2022 Tool Awards, which represent the year's best-in-class products in various tool categories. DEWALT, recognized for its power tools innovation, has won the best cordless driver and most compact impact driver for 2022.

Popular Mechanics® evaluated hundreds of tools and has recognized the following DEWALT products as the best of 2022 in their respective categories:

Best Cordless Drill Driver : DEWALT 20V MAX* 1/2-In. Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Driver with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE™ Technology ( : DEWALT 20V MAX* 1/2-In. Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Driver with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE™ Technology ( DCD999

Most Compact Impact Driver: DEWALT Atomic Compact Series™ 20V MAX* 1/4-In. Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Impact Driver ( DEWALT Atomic Compact Series™ 20V MAX* 1/4-In. Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Impact Driver ( DCF850

In total, Stanley Black & Decker brands won five Popular Mechanics® 2022 Tool Awards across the hand tools and power tools categories.

"We have a long history of innovative leadership from DEWALT and are proud to be recognized by Popular Mechanics for our industry leading products," said Heather Kang, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "These two products represent DEWALT's commitment to developing best-in-class designs and technologies that optimize performance while providing professionals the tools they need to get the job done."

To learn more about these award-winning products and all DEWALT tools and solutions, visit www.dewalt.com.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18. Popular Mechanics is a registered trademark of Hearst Communications, Inc., which has not endorsed or approved this press release.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

