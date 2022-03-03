Nirvana Water Sciences Introduces A Powerful New Functional Water

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. ("Nirvana") will introduce Nirvana HMB + Vitamin D3 spring water at Expo West in Anaheim, California March 8-12.

The newest member in a family of innovative, functional beverages infused with science-backed benefits, Nirvana HMB + Vitamin D3 packs a powerful punch mixing muscle recovery with immunity.

HMB (βeta-hydroxy βeta-methylbutyrate) is known to help build lean muscle mass, increase strength, and improve muscle recovery. Now, science has shown that Vitamin D3 is also essential for helping muscles reach their full functional potential.

Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, Chairman of Nirvana's Scientific Advisory Board, advises, "When combined with HMB, Vitamin D3 optimizes the effectiveness of HMB producing a powerful synergistic effect. Layer on the added immunity boosting benefits of Vitamin D3, optimize the delivery in water, and you have a powerhouse combination."

Athletes, weekend warriors, yoga moms and the occasional jogger. Everyone benefits from muscle and immunity support. "The benefits of Nirvana HMB + Vitamin D3 defy a single demographic," relates Elisandrix Matos, Nirvana's Marketing Director. "We have created a truly functional water that is good for everybody, and every body."

Dr. Abumrad agrees, advising, "benefits to all major muscle groups can be achieved by drinking Nirvana HMB + Vitamin D3 on a regular basis, even without increased physical activity."

"A national omnichannel rollout is planned throughout Q2 and Q3, 2022," advises Mark Zettle, Nirvana's President of Sales. "Nirvana has more than doubled its national sales team in the past year, with a strategic plan to continue as a leader in functional hydration with patented, proprietary and exclusive wellness formulations," concluded the industry veteran.

With Nirvana's exclusive license on the myHMB® Clear formulation for infusion in water, Nirvana HMB + Vitamin D3 will be the first and only water infused with evidence-based muscle recovery and immunity benefits.

Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. has harnessed the muscle wellness properties of HMB and infused it into spring water, creating an innovative and truly functional bottled water. More than two decades of research support the benefits of its HMB infused spring water to boost muscle performance, reduce muscle recovery time and slow muscle degradation. Living longer by living strongerTM is the science-backed foundation on which Nirvana Water Sciences is building a leading functional water brand.

