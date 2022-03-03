Robyn Parker, Ph.D., Joins Saybrook University as Vice President for Academic Affairs

PASADENA, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saybrook University, an online, private, non-profit graduate university and premier institution for humanistic scholarship, has named Robyn Parker, Ph.D., as vice president for academic affairs.

Dr. Parker brings extensive experience in higher education as a former dean and professor at Saint Leo University's Donald R. Tapia College of Business and as academic dean at Plymouth State University. Throughout her career, she has been a leader and driving force in facilitating and supporting change and innovation.

"Dr. Parker brings significant expertise in systems thinking, organizational theory, innovative learning, and program development, which will advance our progressive approach to higher education," says Saybrook University President Nathan Long, Ph.D. "Dr. Parker exemplifies our pioneering spirit in higher education, and we look forward to her contributions in enhancing the work we do both in and outside of the classroom."

Saybrook University educates humanistic leaders who transform their fields and communities. The Academic Affairs office organizes a residential conference at the beginning of each semester for students and faculty to engage in scholarly discourse, while also offering symposiums and fellowships to gain deep learning and build camaraderie within the community.

"My passion lies in helping guide others to become transformational leaders, and I am excited to continue that work with the students, staff, and faculty at Saybrook," Dr. Parker says.

Dr. Parker holds a doctorate in organizational communication from Wayne State University in Detroit and a master's degree in human resource development from Boston University.

Saybrook University is a part of TCS Education System, a Chicago-based nonprofit system of colleges that work collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact.

Founded in 1971, Saybrook University is an online, private graduate university accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. The world's premier institution for humanistic scholarship and research, Saybrook offers advanced degrees in psychology, mind-body medicine, organizational systems, leadership, and human science. For 50 years, Saybrook has empowered students to find their life's work and achieve their full potential. Saybrook's programs are deeply rooted in the humanistic tradition and a commitment to help students develop as whole people—mind, body, and spirit. Saybrook University is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. For more information, visit https://www.saybrook.edu/.

