Washington Poison Center Announces 2022 Poison Prevention Poster Contest Winner

SEATTLE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center is pleased to announce the winner of its 16th annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest: Brook Packard, a 6th grade student at Finch Elementary in Spokane, Washington.

One hundred thirty-three Washington students in kindergarten through 6th grade submitted posters showing how Mr. Yuk and the Washington Poison Center help keep everyone safe from harmful substances. This year, the Washington Poison Center partnered with Seattle Children's on promoting the poster contest and developing new online poison safety curriculum for elementary-aged students. A panel of judges from Seattle Children's selected Brook's poster as the winner: "Brook's poster makes it clear that Mr. Yuk is available to help everyone," stated Isabell Sakamoto, Suicide and Injury Prevention Program Manager at Seattle Children's. "We love how Brook included different poisonous products to be on the lookout for, like medicine, cleaning products, and fungus. This poster is a great reminder that help is always available by calling the Washington Poison Center!"

Brook's artwork was transformed into the official Washington State Poison Prevention Poster for National Poison Prevention Week, March 20-26, 2022. Organizations may download the poster here or order print copies by contacting mryuk@wapc.org. Mr. Yuk and Brook will also virtually meet with Washington state legislators to discuss her artwork, poison prevention, and how legislators help keep Washingtonians safe.

The Washington Poison Center encourages organizations and communities to participate in National Poison Prevention Week. Download the partner toolkit, order free materials, and visit the Washington Poison Center's Facebook page for educational events and activities.

About the Washington Poison Center: The Washington Poison Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washingtonians for over 65 years with information and expert treatment advice on poisonings, drug overdoses, and toxic exposures. Through its emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with expert-level training in toxicology, the Washington Poison Center helped over 53,000 patients in 2021. In addition, as part of its core mission and services, the Washington Poison Center provides public education, community outreach, and assistance with emergency preparedness and response.

