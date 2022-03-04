FRANCOIS BONIN APPOINTED CEO OF NATURIUM

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturium Co-Owner, Susan Yara appoints Francois Bonin as CEO of Naturium, effective immediately. Bonin joins Naturium following a career of over two decades in Beauty in executive finance, sales and operations roles at LVMH including his 11-year COO tenure at Fresh, and later as COO of Tatcha and BH Cosmetics. At Tatcha, Bonin was part of the team that led the business to a successful and swift sale to the Unilever Prestige Division. Most recently, Bonin has spent the last few months helping see BH Cosmetics through their transaction to Revolution Beauty.

NATURIUM Logo (PRNewswire)

"I am very honored and thrilled to join Naturium and Susan Yara! I have been impressed by the immediate success and positioning of Naturium's clinically-effective biocompatible skincare and now body care. I am excited to build and lead the Naturium team to the next chapter of growth." – Francois Bonin, Naturium CEO

Drawn to Bonin's strong finance and operations background, Yara has tasked him to prepare Naturium for scale. Bonin's priority is to grow the Naturium team and to set proper systems in place to prepare the brand for new domestic and international distribution

"In less than two years, we've built a compelling brand with several superstar formulas and a dedicated customer base. I think it's clear we have created something special with Naturium.

Francois brings operational and finance experience paired with a clear strategic vision for growth that we need to set up for success as we scale.

I'm incredibly excited to have Francois join us as CEO of Naturium. I believe Naturium has the potential of becoming a global brand and Francois is the right leader to help us get there."

- Susan Yara, Naturium Co-Owner

Naturium was launched by Ben Bennett's The Center in October 2019, as he identified an opportunity and need for ingredient-led, efficacious skincare products at an affordable price point. After testing the concept via DTC, Yara joined The Center as Co-Owner of Naturium in June 2020. Since then, Yara has led the business to explosive growth, expanding distribution into Target and recently launching a new range of body care products. Naturium is projected to exceed retail sales of $50mm in 2022.

Ben Bennett will be taking a step back to give his focus to The Center's other brands, MAKE Beauty, Saltair and Phlur. He will take on the role as advisor and board member to Naturium.

ABOUT NATURIUM

Driven by the belief that high-performance skincare should be and can be clinically-effective, skin compatible and affordable, NATURIUM was born. NATURIUM unlocks the full benefits of natural botanicals and powerful actives with innovative technology, by formulating highly effective, potent skincare formulas that work. NATURIUM products are available at Target and on naturium.com. All products range from $12-$25.00

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NATURIUM