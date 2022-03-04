<span class="legendSpanClass">There is a new Cock on the Block in the canned protein aisle and nothing was killed in the process! The new vegan, cluck-free, cock-free, Loma Linda Chik'n lineup will be unveiled at Natural Products Expo West 2022, alongside additions to the brand's Meals in Minutes and popular TUNO™ line</span>

Loma Linda Brand Cracks into the Canned Protein Aisle with the First-Ever Plant-Based, Shelf-Stable Canned Chik'n, Addressing Global Need for More Sustainable, Cruelty-Free and Affordable, Protein-Rich Foods <span class="legendSpanClass">There is a new Cock on the Block in the canned protein aisle and nothing was killed in the process! The new vegan, cluck-free, cock-free, Loma Linda Chik'n lineup will be unveiled at Natural Products Expo West 2022, alongside additions to the brand's Meals in Minutes and popular TUNO™ line</span>

NASHVILLE, N.C., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), the leading manufacturer of award-winning, awesome tasting, shelf-stable, plant-based products today announced several innovations, including the first-ever canned "Chik'n" product under the Loma Linda brand. Chik'n is designed for people seeking delicious, plant-based alternatives to enhance a healthy lifestyle (and their pantry). For audiences whose food is as much culture as lifestyle, this new innovation—100% vegan and decidedly cluck, chick & cock-free—is available in three tasty varieties.

This expansion of the company's popular plant-based products comes amid shortages and rising prices for both animal- and plant-based proteins resulting from continued supply chain issues and worker shortages. The new Loma Linda Chik'n creations will be available for sampling at Natural Products Expo West 2022 in Anaheim, Calif. from March 9-11 in Hall E, Booth 5175.

What is Loma Linda Chik'n?

As the industry's first shelf-stable, plant-based chicken alternative in a can, Loma Linda Chik'n provides great taste and firm texture without the premium price. Made from sustainably sourced plant proteins, Loma Linda Chik'n is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and convenient to eat right out of the can or served warm. It's a great addition to salads, wraps and sandwiches, and is versatile enough to add it to appetizers, pizzas and casseroles. Retail prices will range from $2.49-$2.99 per can.

Three flavorful varieties are available, including:

Loma Linda Chik'n in Broth —Large pieces prepared in a mild vegetable broth. This versatile and savory canvas is a great protein source for salads, soups, stir-fry, pot pies and more.

Loma Linda Chik'n BBQ —The thick, rich sauce is made with sweet peppers, brown sugar and vinegar. Lighter notes of garlic, chili and smoke also accompany this traditional sauce profile.

Loma Linda Chik'n Buffalo—This classic Buffalo sauce is tangy, zesty and provides a punch of heat. Bring the carrots and celery!

"The collapse of the global supply chain which started more than two years ago restricted food creation and impacted go-to-market strategies that forever changed shopping patterns," said Kelly Krause, EVP, chief innovation officer at ANF. "Alternatives to support our traditional food supply are necessary to provide more sustainable nutrition options on a global scale, so we're excited to bring our Chik'n to market quickly in support of these efforts. With chicken being among one of the most consumed meats in the world, this shelf-stable protein is the perfect addition to your pantry, available at an affordable price that fits all lifestyles."

To keep up with the pace of demand, Loma Linda is also introducing two new protein-rich flavors to the Meals in Minutes line and two new TUNO™ varieties at Expo West:

Loma Linda® Meals in Minutes —Two new varieties of the brand's plant-based meal solutions line, Sweet Potato Harvest Bowl with Quinoa and Jamaican Jerk Bowl with Jackfruit, will arrive at grocery store shelves beginning in late summer.

TUNO™ Thai Sweet Chili and Pesto & Sun-Dried —The reformulated, omega-3 packed canned seafood alternative delivers a similar, if not better, taste and texture than conventional tuna "and without the microscopic plastics found in today's fish supply," Krause adds.

"As a leader in the sustainable, plant-based foods industry, Loma Linda is dedicated to food creation like Chik'n that makes a meaningful impact. And now with our Above Food partnership, we have the opportunity to be the first direct, seed-to-fork profile once the work begins, which allows us to deliver on sustainability, value and quality – without irreparable damage to our oceans, animals and environment," said J. Douglas Hines, chairman and founder of Atlantic Natural Foods. "Continued innovation is the key to the future, and we're excited to be on the forefront of such an important moment in history."

Visit Hall E Booth #5175 to explore the latest creations and meet with the Atlantic Natural Foods team. For more information, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, TUNO™, neat®, Kaffree Roma™ and Modern Menu brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable, and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. The brands are sold throughout the U.S and in 17 countries, including the U.K. and Australia. Atlantic Natural Foods is headquartered in Nashville, North Carolina. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

