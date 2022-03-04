S&P Global Announces Redemption of Its Outstanding 4.125% Senior Notes due 2023, 3.625% Senior Notes due 2024 and 4.000% Senior Notes due 2026

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) (the "Company") announced today that it has delivered a conditional notice of redemption (the "Notice") to the trustee of the Company's 4.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") (CUSIP Nos. 78409V AU8 and U75091 AG0 and ISINs US78409VAU89 and USU75091AG07), 3.625% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") (CUSIP Nos. 78409V AV6 and U75091 AH8 and ISINs US78409VAV62 and USU75091AH89) and 4.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and, collectively with the f2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes, the "Notes") (CUSIP Nos. 78409V AX2 and U75091 AK1 and ISINs US78409VAX29 and USU75091AK19).

The Notice calls for the redemption of all of the outstanding $1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the "Redemption") on March 19, 2022, in the case of the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes, and March 24, 2022, in the case of the 2026 Notes (each, a "Redemption Date"). The redemption price for each series of the Notes will be equal to the outstanding principal amount of such series of the Notes plus a make-whole premium determined in accordance with the terms of such series of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to, but excluding, the applicable Redemption Date. The Redemption will be conditioned upon, among other requirements, the Company's successful completion of an offering of its new senior notes separately announced today (the "Offering").

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the Redemption is described in the notices distributed to holders of the Notes by the trustee under the indenture governing the Notes. This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

