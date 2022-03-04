SO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of The Southern Company Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) ("Southern" of the "Company") alleging that the Company's auditor violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased, acquired, or otherwise held or sold, the publicly traded securities of Southern between May 10, 2013 to February 20, 2020, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The lawsuit alleges that Deloitte & Touche, LLP made false and/or materially misleading statements in connection with its audit of The Southern Company's financial statements and, in particular, its "clean coal" electric power plant in Kemper, Mississippi. Between May 10, 2013 and February 20, 2020 (the "Class Period"), Deloitte intentionally and recklessly violated its professional responsibilities as Southern's professional auditor and deceived investors about Southern's accounting for and expected completion of the Kemper Plant. Deloitte's untrue statements and omissions of material facts concerning the Kemper Plant operated as a fraud and deceit upon plaintiff and others similarly situated in connection with their purchases and value of Southern securities during the Class Period.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in The Southern Company you have until April 25, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

