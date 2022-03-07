Abby Wambach, Lauren Simmons and Tucker Bryant to headline the 2022 Excell Conference 37th edition of the conference is expected to draw more than 1,500 attendees

OMAHA, Neb., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as one of the best conferences for financial advisors1, Excell 2022 announced this year's stellar lineup of speakers that includes soccer legend Abby Wambach, the Wolfette of Wall Street Lauren Simmons, former Google storyteller Tucker Bryant and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan. The 2022 event will take place Sept. 13-15, 2022, at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

Excell 2022, hosted by Carson Group, will take on the theme "R/evolution" and is aimed at helping financial advisors change for the better – individually, at the firm level, and as an industry. The three-day conference will feature a mix of mainstage speakers and breakout sessions on subjects like leadership, innovation, financial planning, practice management, and creating meaningful client connections.

Excell offers unique networking events, live podcast recordings, a Community Hub, engaging community give-back activities, and the new Excell Next Chapter bookstore, featuring the published works of Excell speakers, guests and industry thought leaders.

"Excell has always been a destination for advisors and teams who want proven best practices and accountability to move their firms forward," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. "Our industry is rapidly changing, and time will either promote us or expose us. Excell is designed to inspire and give attendees the chance to connect and learn from a passionate community of diverse advisors who are all working towards a common goal – the R/evolution of our industry."

The 37th edition of the conference is expected to draw a diverse group of more than 1,500 advisors from financial planners to investment managers, operations staff and more, representing everything from small independent practices to billion-dollar RIAs.

Additional speakers for Excell 2022 include:

"The greatest thing that you can do as an advisor is make an investment in yourself to be better than who you are," said Joe Morgan CFP® CHFC®, wealth advisor for Morgan Wealth. "Excell will expose you to a group of advisors who really want to do better, not only for themselves to improve their own skills, but also do a better job for their clients and that's really the great wonder about going to Excell."

For more information about the conference including early-bird registration discounts visit, www.excellconference.com .

Excell is one of the longest-running conferences in financial services with 13,000+ attendees across 36 conferences.

Excell 2022 is open to in-person attendance and Carson Group remains committed to the safety of attendees and will continue to monitor and update guidelines as necessary. As public health officials work carefully to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S., Carson is reminding Excell attendees to practice everyday prevention measures to stay healthy.

